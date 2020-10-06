Warriors use big second half to spoil Trojans' homecoming

The Waldorf Warriors outscored Dakota State University 17-7 in the second half and spoiled the Trojans' homecoming with a 20-14 North Star Athletic Association conference win at Trojan Field on Saturday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Warriors got on the board with a 20-yard field goal by Slater Gifford.
DSU answered with nine minutes left in the half when Torren Devericks tossed a 30-yard scoring strike to Josh Giles. Caleb Nielsen added the extra-point kick and the Trojans were on top 7-3. The scoring drive covered 72 yards in eight plays.
Neither team scored again in the first half and DSU held a slim advantage at intermission.
DSU stretched its lead to 11 early in the second half. With 11:15 left in the third period, Devericks tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to Cole Siegfried. Nielsen booted the extra point and the Trojans led 14-3. The scoring drive covered 33 yards in three plays.
It was all Waldorf and Jatoviay Hill after that. Hill capped off a 14-play, 58-yard scoring drive with a touchdown run of six yards to pull the Warriors to within four, 14-10.
Waldorf regained the lead early in the fourth quarter as Hill again capped off a scoring drive. This time the drive went 35 yards in four plays with Hill scoring on an 18-yard scamper. Gifford kicked the extra point and the Warriors led 17-14 with 13:45 left in the contest.
Gifford closed out the scoring with his second field goal. This time he split the uprights with a 33-yard field goal.
DSU managed to gain 161 total yards, 39 rushing and 122 passing. Brenner Furlong had 32 yards rushing on three attempts. Chase Dufek added 11 yards on one carry.
Devericks was 12-of-24 passing for 122 yards with one interception. Giles caught two passes for 38 yards. Siegfried hauled in two passes for 27 yards. Cooper McDermott and Furlong each caught one pass for 14 yards.
Waldorf had 263 total yards, 174 rushing and 89 passing. Hill finished the game with 90 yards on 13 carries.
Tyler O'Hara was 5-of-10 passing for 51 yards. Taylen Alexander was 8-of-13 passing for 38 yards with one interception.
Samuel Huntley caught five passes for 55 yards.
Gustavo Bonilla led the Trojans' defense with 15 tackles (5 solo, 10 assists). Marcus Vanden Bosch had 11 tackles (7-4) with two sacks. Cole McCarty had 10 tackles (1-9) and Riley Janke recorded nine (4-5). Conner Tordsen had a sack while Justin Carter had an interception.
Drew Buckholdt had 10 (7-3) tackles for Waldorf. Julevarrus Milstead had three sacks for the Warriors and Cameron Callion had an interception.
Before the kickoff on Saturday, 12 DSU seniors were honored: Jose Sanchez, Cole McCarty, Riley Janke, Jordan Thomas, Marcus Vanden Bosch, Adeon Patterson, Jake Hult, Jason Sakamoto, Wyatt Sanford, Jeb Sanford, Nolan Czerwinski and Alex Carbajal.
DSU (1-2 overall and in NSAA) will head to Dickinson State on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game with the Blue Hawks.