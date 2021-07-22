The Madison White 16U VFW Baseball team rolled past Hamlin 13-2 in a five-inning contest at Bryant on Wednesday night.
Madison scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back in posting the win.
Madison belted out 13 hits. Jack Olson smacked three hits. Thomas Mechels and Carsen Schneider each had two hits for the winners. Caden Hojer and Schneider each had two RBIs while Eli Barger had one RBI.
Mechels went the distance to pick up the win. He had five strikeouts.
Madison White (5-9 overall) will go to Flandreau on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Madison will open the Region 2A Tournament with a bye and will play the winner of the Volga/Tea game on Monday at 7 p.m. at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.