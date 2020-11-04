The top three seeds -- Chester, Colman-Egan and Elkton-Lake Benton -- along with No. 5 seed Dell Rapids St. Mary, gained wins in the quarterfinal round of the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night.
Chester 3, ORR 0
No. 1-seeded Chester rolled to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15 and 25-18) win over the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders at Chester.
Leading the way for the Lady Flyers at the net was Breckyn Ewoldt with 12 kills. Jayda Kenyon added six kills and four blocks.
From the service line, Karly Campbell had four ace serves for the Lady Flyers and Lily VanHal added three.
Kenna Brown had a match-high 29 set assists for the winners. Emery Larson had seven digs.
Alivia Bickett had a big night for the Lady Raiders with three ace serves, 10 digs and four kills.
Julia Trygstad had a team-high seven kills and two blocks. Paige Hanson recorded 12 set assists for the Lady Raiders. Sine Matson had 10 digs.
Chester (19-2) will move to the SODAK 16 Qualifier on Thursday night against the Del Rapids St. Mary Cardinals. The match will be played at Chester with action beginning at 7 p.m.
Dell Rapids St. Mary knocked off No. 4 seed Ethan 3-0 (25-22, 25-18 and 25-15).
O-R-R closed the season with a 10-15 record.
Colman-Egan 3, SCW 0
No. 2-seeded Colman-Egan knocked off the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks 3-0 (25-18, 25-15 and 25-19) at Colman.
Mackenzie Hemmer had a huge game for Colman-Egan with 12 kills, two ace serves, six blocks and seven digs.
Olivia Baumberger also recorded 12 kills and seven digs 5to go with her three blocks and one ace serve.
Braiden Westley led the Hawks with 18 set assists. Kennedi Landis accounted for 11 set assists. Hailey Larson had six kills, two blocks and one ace serve for the winners.
Morgan Schmidt led the Blackhawks with 13 set assists and one ace serve. Trista White led the Blackhawks at the net with six kills and Teya Moody had seven digs.
Colman-Egan (22-3) will face Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday night in a SODAK 16 Qualifying match at Colman with action starting at 7 p.m.
ELB 3, Howard 0
The No. 3-seeded Elkton-Lake Benton Elks raced past the Howard Lady Tigers 3-0 (25-13, 25-20 and 25-12) at Elkton.
Piper Thompson and Aleya Kizer each had four kills for the the Lady Tigers. Thompson led Howard with 25 digs.
Howard had four other players reach double digits in digs. Kaitlin Schlim had 16, Canyon Kidd 12, and Mia Glanzer and Emma Rudebusch each 10.
Rudebusch had a team-high 12 set assists. Kate Connor and Rylee Rudebusch each had two solo blocks.
Hannah Krog hammered down 15 kills, had seven digs and three ace serves for the winners. Kailyn Drietz added nine kills.
Julia Drietz led the Elks with 32 set assists. McKenna Krog had a team-high 11 digs.
Howard closed the season with an 8-13 overall mark.