Trojans set school record for consecutive wins

The Dakota State University women's basketball team set a school record on Friday night as the Trojans picked up their 12 consecutive win, thumping the Viterbo V-Hawks 88-58 in a North Star Athletic Association contest.
The 1980-81 and 1983-84 teams held the previous record of 11 straight wins.
DSU jumped out to a 26-12 advantage after one quarter and posting its eighth NSAA win of the season.
DSU made 30 of 56 field goals, 53.6%, and 7 of 18 from three-point range, 38.9%. The Trojans connected on 21 of 29 free throws, 72.4%, pulled down 44 rebounds and dished out 21 assists.
Jessi Giles fired in a game-high of 20 points. She hit 6 of 10 field goals, including 3 of 6 three-pointers, and hit 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. She also grabbed six rebounds.
Elsie Aslesen added 14 points and three blocked shots for the winners. Lexi Robson chipped in with 11 counters.
Ashlyn Macdonald pulled down a game-high eight rebounds and Savannah Walsdorf snared seven for the Trojans. Courtney Menning dished out six assists.
Viterbo made 19 of 53 field goals, 35.8%, and 5 of 18 from three-point range, 27.8%. The V-Hawks hit 15 of 24 from the charity stripe, 62.5%, and pulled down 25 rebounds.
Madison Lindauer tossed in 12 counters to pace the V-Hawks. Allie Wojtysiak snared five rebounds and had three of Viterbo's 10 assists. Ellie Hoesley also dished out three assists.
DSU (16-3 overall, 8-0 in conference) will go to Mayville, N.D., on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest with Mayville State University.