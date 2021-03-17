The Dakota State University baseball team gained a four-game sweep of Dallas Christian (Texas) last weekend in Dallas, Texas.
In the first game on Saturday, Carver Hultgren and Kahill Tilbury combined to toss a four-hitter, with Tilbury picking up the win in relief.
Tilbury pitched two innings of shutout baseball while striking out one and walking two. Hultgren started on the mound and worked five innings, giving up one run and allowing four hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Dallas Christian scored once in the fourth inning, but DSU tied the score at 1-1 in the fifth.
DSU scored the winning run in the seventh frame when Chris Burke clobbered an RBI double. Burke had a solo home run in the fifth inning.
DSU had eight hits. Jackson O'Neal had two hits while Ryan McDaniel, Jace Pribyl, Esai Hernandez and Samuel Drummond each had one.
In the second game, DSU belted out 17 hits and rolled to an 18-6 win.
The Trojans scored 14 runs in the first two innings.
O'Neal, Drummond and Chris Kropuenske each smacked a home run for the winners. O'Neal and Drummond each had a single. Kropuenske had a game-high four RBIs and Drummond added three RBIs.
McDaniel and Hernandez each had a double and a single for DSU. Mason Macaluso had three hits. Pribyl had two singles. Alec Gannon, Josh Addington and Micah DeHarty each hit a single.
Four pitchers were on the mound for DSU. Jacob Yaeger picked up the win in relief as he tossed 1 1/3 innings. He gave up one run on two hits.
Other hurlers for DSU were Billy Plummer, who started the game and worked 3 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on three hits while striking out three and walking six.
Cameron Pitts tossed 2/3 of an inning and gave up two runs. He struck out one and walked three. Kevin Krumm finished on the hill for the Trojans and worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits.
FRIDAY
The Trojans opened the series on Friday in convincing style. DSU smashed 15 hits and rolled to a 13-1 win.
DSU scored three runs in the opening inning and broke open the game with six runs in the third.
Drummond had a big game at the plate for the Trojans with a home run, two singles and two RBIs. Macaluso blasted a two-run homer.
Hernandez had two doubles and two RBIs. Kropuenske and Pribyl each had a double and single. McDaniel and Burke each had two hits while Jeremiah Zimmerman had a single.
Devin DeBoer went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up one run on six hits while striking out four and walking three.
In the second game, DSU scored seven runs in the opening inning -- enough for a 10-4 win.
DSU banged out nine hits. Addington and Hernandez each had a double. Hernandez also had a single.
Macaluso had two singles and two RBIs. McDaniel, O'Neal, Pribyl and Josh VanBeek each had a single.
Burke started on the hill for DSU and picked up the win. He tossed 4 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on six hits while striking out three and walking four.
David Kirby worked 1/3 of an inning and walked two batters. JD Kirchner worked two scoreless innings as he struck out five and walked one.
DSU (5-6) will head to Kansas City, Mo., to battle Kansas Christian College in a three-game series starting on Friday.