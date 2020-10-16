The Madison Bulldogs boys' cross country team placed second in the Region 2A meet on Thursday at Sioux Falls and qualified the entire team for next week's State Cross Country Meet in Rapid City.
Madison finished with 68 points and trailed only Sioux Falls Christian as the Chargers recorded the low score of 10 points.
Following the top two teams were Baltic 69, Flandreau 77, West Central 87, Garretson 93, McCook Central/Montrose 119, Sioux Valley 121 and Tri-Valley 137.
Madison had three runners who placed in the top 20. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Elijah Sims, who placed 11th in the 5K race in 18:02.23.
Aaron Hawkes was 17th in 18:26.44 and Braeden Keller was 20th in 18:37.00.
Other runners for the Bulldogs were Truman Stoller, 23rd, 19:04.90; Deion Cross, 30th, 19:40.71; and Andrew Jones, 36th, 20:20.01.
Winning the race was Sioux Falls Christian's Isaac Davelaar in 16:13.66. There were 49 runners.
GIRLS
Madison will be sending two girls to the State A Cross Country Meet in Rapid City next week.
Ellie Keller and Jessie Tappe both placed in the top 20 of the 5K race and qualified for the State Meet.
Keller was 10th in 21:21.25 and Tappe was 11th in 21:25.09.
Madison placed sixth in the team standings with 91 points. Winning the title with a low score of 14 was Sioux Falls Christian.
Following the Chargers were Flandreau 32, Garretson 66, Sioux Valley 73, West Central 79, Madison 91, Baltic 108 and Dell Rapids 126.
Other runners for Madison were Ally Sahr, 37th, 24:34.37; Kate Comes, 39th, 24:53.00; and Addy Meyer, 46th, 25:56.97.
Winning the race was Faith Wiese of Flandreau in 19:13.87. There were 47 runners.