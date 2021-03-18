Top-ranked Jimmies stop Trojans in non-conference match

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Nicole Sarringar (20) gets ready to set the ball to a teammate in the first set of a match against the University of Jamestown on Wednesday night at the DSU Fieldhouse. Sarringar finished the match with three set assists.

 Photo by Larry Leeds

Dakota State University's Trojans hosted the top-ranked University of Jamestown Jimmies in a non-conference volleyball match on Wednesday. Jamestown went back to North Dakota with a hard-fought 3-0 win (25-23, 25-14 and 25-23).

"They are a good team," said DSU Coach Amy Veenhof. "This is good for us to have this tough competition."

The Trojans jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening set.

Trailing 18-13, the Jimmies went on an 8-2 scoring run to grab a 21-20 lead.

Knotted a 22-22, the Jimmies used kills by Kalli Hegerle and Jayla Ritter to grab a 24-22 advantage. Maddie Polzin smashed a kill to save a set point and the Trojans trailed 24-23.

A service error by the Trojans gave the Jimmies a 25-23 win.

"We were doing a little experiment in the first set. We thought we needed more of a defensive lineup as Jamestown is a very good offensive team," Veenhof said. "We jumped out well, but silly little errors hurt us."

It was all Jamestown in the second set. The Jimmies built a 20-9 lead and gained a 25-14 win.

Miscues hurt the Trojans in the third set. Tied at 5-5, DSU committed four consecutive errors and the Jimmies opened up a 9-5 lead.

Trailing 16-11, the Trojans scored three straight points and cut the lead to 16-14. The Jimmies answered with four points and led 20-14.

Trailing 23-17, DSU mounted a furious comeback by scoring five consecutive points but trailed by a single point, 23-22.

An attack error by the Trojans gave the Jimmies a 24-22 lead and a chance to win. Hannah Viet hammered down a kill to save match point and the Trojans trailed 24-23.

A kill by Logan Sherman gave the Jimmies the 25-23 win.

VonnaGail Schlechter led the Trojans' offense with seven kills. She also had two blocks. Hannah Viet had six kills and four blocks. Riley Grandpre had three blocks.

Madalyn Groft posted a double-double for the Trojans with 18 set assists and 11 digs. Peyton Groft had a team-high 13 digs. Polzin and Tacey Fischbach each had 11 digs.

Taylor Sabinash recorded a team-high 10 kills for the Jimmies. Megan Gaffaney led Jamestown with 19 set assists. Anna Holen registered a match-high 23 digs.

Jamestown smashed 37 kills compared to 26 for DSU. The Jimmies had a hitting percentage of .171 (16 errors in 123 attempts). The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .048 (20 errors in 124 swings).

The Jimmies recorded a serving percentage of 90.7% with five aces and seven errors in 75 serves. The Trojans had a serving percentage of 85% with three ace serves and nine errors in 60 attempts.

Jamestown had 76 digs while the Trojans recorded 60 digs. Both teams had six blocks.

DSU (11-6) has a pair of North Star Athletic Association matches this weekend this weekend. The Trojans will go to Forest City, Iowa, to battle Waldorf on Friday at 7 p.m. DSU will go to La Crosse, Wis., on Saturday to tangle with Viterbo at 1 p.m. No visiting fans will be allowed to attend the Viterbo match.

"We will have two tough matches this weekend," Veenhof said. "There are no give-me's in the NSAA. We have to show up and be prepared to play each match."