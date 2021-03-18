Top-ranked Jimmies stop Trojans in non-conference match

Dakota State University's Trojans hosted the top-ranked University of Jamestown Jimmies in a non-conference volleyball match on Wednesday. Jamestown went back to North Dakota with a hard-fought 3-0 win (25-23, 25-14 and 25-23).
"They are a good team," said DSU Coach Amy Veenhof. "This is good for us to have this tough competition."
The Trojans jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening set.
Trailing 18-13, the Jimmies went on an 8-2 scoring run to grab a 21-20 lead.
Knotted a 22-22, the Jimmies used kills by Kalli Hegerle and Jayla Ritter to grab a 24-22 advantage. Maddie Polzin smashed a kill to save a set point and the Trojans trailed 24-23.
A service error by the Trojans gave the Jimmies a 25-23 win.
"We were doing a little experiment in the first set. We thought we needed more of a defensive lineup as Jamestown is a very good offensive team," Veenhof said. "We jumped out well, but silly little errors hurt us."
It was all Jamestown in the second set. The Jimmies built a 20-9 lead and gained a 25-14 win.
Miscues hurt the Trojans in the third set. Tied at 5-5, DSU committed four consecutive errors and the Jimmies opened up a 9-5 lead.
Trailing 16-11, the Trojans scored three straight points and cut the lead to 16-14. The Jimmies answered with four points and led 20-14.
Trailing 23-17, DSU mounted a furious comeback by scoring five consecutive points but trailed by a single point, 23-22.
An attack error by the Trojans gave the Jimmies a 24-22 lead and a chance to win. Hannah Viet hammered down a kill to save match point and the Trojans trailed 24-23.
A kill by Logan Sherman gave the Jimmies the 25-23 win.
VonnaGail Schlechter led the Trojans' offense with seven kills. She also had two blocks. Hannah Viet had six kills and four blocks. Riley Grandpre had three blocks.
Madalyn Groft posted a double-double for the Trojans with 18 set assists and 11 digs. Peyton Groft had a team-high 13 digs. Polzin and Tacey Fischbach each had 11 digs.
Taylor Sabinash recorded a team-high 10 kills for the Jimmies. Megan Gaffaney led Jamestown with 19 set assists. Anna Holen registered a match-high 23 digs.
Jamestown smashed 37 kills compared to 26 for DSU. The Jimmies had a hitting percentage of .171 (16 errors in 123 attempts). The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .048 (20 errors in 124 swings).
The Jimmies recorded a serving percentage of 90.7% with five aces and seven errors in 75 serves. The Trojans had a serving percentage of 85% with three ace serves and nine errors in 60 attempts.
Jamestown had 76 digs while the Trojans recorded 60 digs. Both teams had six blocks.
DSU (11-6) has a pair of North Star Athletic Association matches this weekend this weekend. The Trojans will go to Forest City, Iowa, to battle Waldorf on Friday at 7 p.m. DSU will go to La Crosse, Wis., on Saturday to tangle with Viterbo at 1 p.m. No visiting fans will be allowed to attend the Viterbo match.
"We will have two tough matches this weekend," Veenhof said. "There are no give-me's in the NSAA. We have to show up and be prepared to play each match."