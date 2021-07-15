Post 25 rolls to 10-run victory over Salem

Madison Post 25 belted out 14 hits and rolled to a 16-6 five-inning win against Salem on Wednesday night at Flynn Field.
Post 25 scored 12 runs in the first two innings and never looked back in posting the lopsided win.
Braden Eimers had a double, a single and five RBIs to lead Madison's offensive attack. Logan Allbee, Sam Olson, Seth Fernau and Nate Ricke each hit two singles. Peyton Wolf, Trey Smith, Zach Whitlock and Colby Vostad each had a single. Wolf added three RBIs.
Salem had five hits off two Madison hurlers. Braeden Kerkhove had two hits.
Riley Kearin started on the hill for Post 25 and worked two innings to pick up the win. He gave up one run on two hits while striking out two and walking two. Allbee worked three innings and gave up five runs (2 unearned) on three hits. He struck out two and walked three.
Carter Randall pitched one inning and suffered the loss. He gave up eight runs (three unearned) on six hits, struck out one and walked one. Gavin Gordon worked three innings and gave up eight runs (three unearned) on eight hits while striking out two and walking three.
Madison (15-3) will play its final regular-season game on Saturday, hosting Wessington Springs at Flynn Field at 2:30 p.m.