Lady Bulldogs spike C-Hawks

The Madison Lady Bulldogs remained perfect on the volleyball court with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-7 and 25-16) win over the Canton C-Hawks in a Dakota XII Conference contest on Tuesday in the Madison High School Gym.
Madison jumped out to early leads in the first two games and never looked back.
The third game was much closer as the score was knotted at 9-9 before the Lady Bulldogs reeled off four straight points. Madison was able to pull away and remained unbeaten for the season.
Sophia Vanden Bosch had a huge match for the Lady Bulldogs. She led the team with seven ace serves and 11 digs. She also recorded five kills.
Abby Brooks led Madison with 14 kills and also had three ace serves.
Audrey Nelson had four kills and one block assist. Abby Morse had one block assist. Autumn Barger had a pair of ace serves.
Kylie Krusemark had a team-high 20 set assists for Madison. Raena Rost accounted for nine digs.
Carlee Laubach led the C-Hawks with six kill and 10 digs. Emma Neu had nine digs. Landree Meister had 10 set assists.
Madison (3-0 overall, 1-0 in conference) will go to Hartford on Thursday for a Dakota XII Conference match against the West Central Trojans. The C match will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by junior varsity and varsity matches.
JVs remain unbeaten
Madison won the junior varsity contest 2-0 (25-12 and 25-12). Audrey Nelson had four kills, three ace serves and one solo block for the winners.
Megan Schouwneburg had two kills.
Amanda Vacanti led the team with six solo blocks and three ace serves. Callie McDermott led the team with eight digs while Maycee Theede recorded six. Karley Lurz had one solo block.
Madison is currently 3-0.
C team gains win
Madison won the C match 2-1 (24-26, 25-8 and 15-8). Lurz hammered down five kills and had five ace serves.
Caymen Ferber and Keara Wagner each had three kills. Wagner accounted for 11 digs while Ferber had one set assist.
Shelby Mennis led the team with six ace serves and seven set assists. Julia Dossett registered three digs for Madison.
Madison is currently 3-0.