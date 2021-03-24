The 33rd annual 3-Class Shootout All-Star basketball games will be held Saturday at the McCook Central Auditorium in Salem. All three classes fior both boys and girls will be represented by many of the top seniors in South Dakota.
The games are as follows:
2 p.m.: AA Girls vs. A Girls
3:30 p.m.: B Girls vs. Winner of Game 1
5:15 p.m.: AA Boys vs. A Boys
Dunk contest after first boys game
7 p.m.: B Boys vs. Winner of first boys game
Mount Marty's Todd Schlimgen will be coaching the Class B girls with these players: Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River; Morgan Edelman, Menno; Halle Heinz, Ipswich; Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball/White Lake; Alayna Benike, Castlewood; Ella Heinitz, Dell Rapids St. Mary; Grace Fryda, Scotland; Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney; Emily Kranz, Waverly-South Shore; and Haley Meyer, Centerville.
Dakota State University's David Moe will be coaching the Class A team with these players: Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central/Montrose; Lexi Unruh and Maddie DeJong, Sioux Falls Christian; Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion; Olivia Ritter, Tea Area; Lizzie Olson, Garretson; Addison Rozell, Redfield; Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central; Kalla Bertram, Winner; and Kylee Wadsworth, Hamlin.
Dakota Wesleyan's Jason Christensen will be coach the Class AA team with these players: Isabelle Moore, Sioux Falls O'Gorman; Caytee Williams, Pierre; Brecli Honner and Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg; Brooklyn Kusler and Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central; Macy Kempf, Mitchell; Emma Jarovski, Brandon Valley; Maggie Heesch, Watertown; and Brielle Biteler, Sioux Falls Washington.
DSU's Trevor Flemmer will coach the Class B boys team with these players: Tisyn Spader and Sam Aslesen, Howard; Tyce Ortman and Chase Merrill, Canistota; Colin Frey, Langford; Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary; Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley; Isaac Sumption, Leola/Frederick; and Brendan Wentland, Corsica-Stickney.
DWU's Matt Wilber will be coaching the Class A team with these players: Xavier Van Beek, Sioux Falls Christian; Kelton Vincent, Sioux Valley; Jakob Dobney and Dillon Gestring, Vermillion; Garrett Kolbeck, Tea Area; Riley Haynes, Tri-Valley; Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain; Brady Fritz, Winner; Gray Imbery, Aberdeen Roncalli; and Colin Rentz, Dell Rapids.
Mount Marty's Todd Lorensen will coach the Class AA team with these players: Matthew Mors, Yankton; Tahj Two Bulls, Eli Williams and Akok Aguer, Sioux Falls Washington; Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley; Micah Swallow, Rapid City Central; Connor Geddes and Blaze Lubbers, Harrisburg; and Tyler Feldkamp, Sioux Falls Roosevelt.