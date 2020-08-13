Madison Rage captures 18U B Division crown with 4-0 mark

The Madison Rage 18U softball team went 4-0 and won the 18U B Division at the State Tournament last weekend in Sioux Falls.
In the opening game of the tournament, Madison slipped past Black Hills Synergy 5-3.
Madison racked up nine hits. Juliana Hodges and Rylee Hall each had two hits in the contest.
Kelsey O'Connell toed the rubber for the winners as she worked five innings, allowing three runs on five hits.
In the second game, O'Connell pitched a shutout and Madison downed Fusion Heat 12-0. She allowed four hits over four innings while walking one.
Madison scored seven runs in the fourth inning to break open the game. Rachel Olson and Hannah Heiberger each had a double while Hodges, Sophia Vanden Bosch and Allie Kappenman each had a single.
Madison had 13 hits. Vanden Bosch, Heiberger, Hodges, Kappenman and Emmie Clarke each had multiple hit games for the winners. One of Clarke's hits was a round-tripper.
In the third game, Madison used a walk-off double by Olson to gain a 6-5 win against Roy's Force. Madison trailed 5-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Roy's Force scored three runs in the sixth frame to grab a 5-4 advantage.
Kappenman was 2-for-3 at the plate for the winners.
O'Connell picked up the win. She allowed five runs over six innings while giving up nine hits. She struck out one.
Madison faced Black Hills Synergy again in the championship and rolled to a 10-3 win to cap off the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second, Madison pulled away with nine runs in the third inning. O'Connell had a two-RBI double.
Madison tallied 11 hits. Vanden Bosch, Heiberger, O'Connell and Isabel Gors all had multiple-hit games.
Hodges, Vanden Bosch, Heiberger, Gors and O'Connell all drove in runs for Madison Rage.
O'Connell picked up the win. She allowed three runs on 11 hits over five innings. She struck out one and walked one.