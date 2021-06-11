Madison Gold picks up two more wins

The Madison Gold VFW Baseball 14U team picked up two wins this week.
On Thursday night, Madison Gold slipped past Madison Maroon 5-3 behind the play of Ben Brooks, who threw a seven-hitter and struck out nine batters in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs (one unearned) and walked one.
Madison Maroon's Cohen Hahn opened the second inning with a single and later scored on a Myles Schneider single.
Madison Gold scored the game's next five runs to grab a 5-1 advantage. Eight batters stepped to the plate and scored three runs on just one hit. Madison Gold tacked on one run in the sixth frame to go on top 5-1.
Madison Maroon scored twice in the seventh frame when Quincy Krutz smacked a double and scored on a single by Hahn. Hahn later scored on a Schneider single.
Madison Gold had five hits. Jordan Pedersen hit a double and had one RBI. Carson Wolf, Brooks, Brock Eppe and Gerrit Van Liere each hit a single. Eppe had a pair of RBIs.
Madison Maroon had seven hits. Krutz drilled a double and Schneider hit three singles. Hahn had a pair of singles while Casyn Crabtree had a single.
Quinn Flemming picked up the save as he worked 1/3 of an inning. He struck out one and walked one.
Crabtree worked 4 1/3 innings and suffered the loss. He gave up four runs (two unearned) on five hits while striking out five and walking five. Shane Veenhof finished on the hill for the Maroon. He worked 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run while striking out three.
Madison Gold 22, Elkton 2
Madison Gold belted out 16 hits en route to a 22-2 thrashing of Elkton on Thursday at Elkton.
Brooks had two doubles, two singles and three RBIs to power Madison's offense.
Caleb Hodges had a triple, a single and four RBIs. Flemming had two doubles and three RBIs. Eppe added a double and two RBIs while Wolf hit three singles.
Jordan Pedersen had a pair of singles and two RBIs. Brayden Gust and Curtis Thennis each had a single.
Wolf picked up the win as he worked 3 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs while striking out five and walking five.
Lincoln Anderson finished on hill and worked 1 2/3 innings. He gave up one hit, struck out two and walked three.
Madison Gold (8-0) will host Castlewood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Madison Maroon (5-4) will host Volga on Tuesday at Baughman-Belatti Park at 5:30 p.m.