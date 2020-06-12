Tennis lessons for area children will begin on Monday with some new stipulations this year.
Groups are limited to no more than 10 players, so the groups will be set up for the first 10 who pay.
As on Friday morning, there are still a few spots left for each age group.
The age groups and times are as follows:
8U and 12U: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
10U: 11:30 a.m.
14U and 18U: Noon-2 p.m.
Lessons will run for four weeks every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until July 8 at the high school tennis courts.
The cost for 12U and younger is $25 per child; for 18U and 14U, the cost is $50 per child. Payment can be made by dropping off a check at the old Loopy's building (blue door on Center St.) or pay by Venmo. The username for Venmo is -Association (leave the child's name in the comments).
A signup form is available at www.tennismadison.com or email information to tennis.com.
Coaches are Lacee Fedeler and CC Graham.
For more information, email tennis.com or call 605-427-2900.