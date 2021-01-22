Quarriers down Bulldogs in Dakota XII Conference clash

The Madison Bulldogs started fast, but the Dell Rapids Quarriers finished strong and posted a 65-54 Dakota XII Conference win at the Madison High School Gym on Thursday night.
Behind the play of Colin and Connor Rentz, Dell Rapids opened up an early 5-2 lead when Colin hit a pair of free throws and Connor drained a three-pointer.
Led by Aspen Dahl, the Bulldogs outscored the Quarriers 11-4 to close the quarter with a 13-9 advantage. Dahl scored six of the Bulldogs' points in that span.
The Bulldogs led throughout the second period. After Dahl hit a pair of free throws with just over two minutes left in the half, Madison enjoyed a 31-21 lead.
In the last two minutes of the half, Dell Rapids went on a 4-0 run and trailed 31-25 at intermission.
Madison continued to hold the advantage throughout the third period and led 41-35. But Dell Rapids went on an 11-3 run to close the quarter. Madison trailed 46-41 entering the fourth period.
A basket by Connor Hively to begin the final period knotted the score at 46-46. However, the Quarriers went on a 10-0 run to grab a 56-46 lead. Carter Bergheim stopped the Quarriers' run when he hit a field goal to pull Madison to within eight, 56-48.
Dell Rapids closed the game with an 8-6 run for the win.
Madison made 20 of 55 field goals, 36.4%, and 5 of 20 three-pointers, 25%. The Bulldogs connected on 9 of 17 free throws, 52.9%, and pulled down 34 rebounds.
Dahl finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds and two of Madison's seven assists.
Bergheim ended the game with 16 points and two assists.
Hively scored seven points, Nate Ricke five, Logan Allbee three, and Mickale Dohrer and Aiden Jensen each two.
Hively snared seven rebounds and Dohrer added six rebounds.
Dell Rapids made 20 of 46 field goals, 43.5%, and 3 of 11 three-pointers, 27.3%. The Quarriers made 21 of 29 free throws, 72.4%, and grabbed 35 rebounds.
Colin Rentz finished the game with 18 points and two assists for Dell Rapids. Brayden Pankonen added 11 counters. Carter Nelson chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Coby Maeschen snared seven rebounds.
Madison (5-3 overall, 2-3 in conference) will go to Sioux Falls on Friday to face the highly-touted Sioux Falls Christian Chargers in a Dakota XII Conference showdown as part of a doubleheader. Action will begin at 4 p.m. with the C game, with the junior varsity and varsity games to follow.
JVs, C team drop contests
Dell Rapids won the junior varsity game 51-38. No other stats were reported before deadline.
Dell Rapids won the C game 50-43. Eli Barger dropped in 12 counters while Andrew Comes added 10 for Madison.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Elijah Sims and Thomas Mechels each with six points, Charles Callahan with five and Kaden Guischer with four.