Lady Bulldogs claim Linda Collignon title

The Madison Lady Bulldogs overcame a great performance by Deuel's Paige Simon to win the Linda Collignon Gymnastics Invitational team title on Saturday.
Madison racked up 136.400 points to claim the championship. Deuel had a deduction of 0.2 point and had 134.200 points for second place.
Following the top two teams were Hot Springs 129.200, Chamberlain 127.975, Wagner/Bon Homme 127.150, Estelline-Hendricks 125.250, Milbank 123.675, Vermillion 122.700, Britton-Hecla 119.650, Wall/Kadok/Phillip 112.500, Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon 106.025, West Central/Montrose 103.650 (0.2 deduction).
Simon won all four individual events and the all-around title.
Madison had two gymnasts place in the top 10 of the all-around competition. Kylie Krusemark was second with a 33.875 and Isabel Gors was sixth with a 33.775.
Krusemark placed second on the vault with a 9.150. She was sixth on both the bars and the floor exercise with scores of 7.800 and 9.200, respectively, and 20th on the beam with a score of 7.725.
Gors tied for third place in the floor exercise with a 9.375. She was fourth on the bars with a 7.900; fifth on the beam with an 8.425; and 35th on the vault with an 8.075.
Individual results
All-Around: 1. Paige Simon (Deuel), 37.225; 3. Kylie Krusemark, 33.875; 6. Isabel Gors, 33.775.
Bars: 1. Simon (Deuel), 8.900; 2. Olivia Flemming, 8.275; 4. Gors, 7.900; 6. Krusemark, 7.800; 9. Karlie Nelson, 7.575; 27. Lexi Hirsch, 6.725.
Beam: 1. Simon (Deuel), 9.300, 2. Hirsch, 8.625; 5. Gors, 8.425; 6. Raena Rost, 8.275; T12. Flemming, 8.050; 20. Krusemark, 7.725.
Floor Exercise: 1. Simon (Deuel), 9.775; T3. Gors, 9.375; T3. Rost, 9.375; 6th. Krusemark, 9.200; 9. Nelson, 9.025; 25. Fiona Donelan, 8.525.
Vault: Simon (Deuel), 9.250; 2. Krusemark, 9.150; T8. Flemming, 8.625; 18. Rost, 8.450; 30. Nelson, 8.275; 35. Gors, 8.075.