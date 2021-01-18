Lady Bulldogs claim Linda Collignon title

MADISON'S OLIVIA FLEMMING does her routine on the vault during the Linda Collignon Gymnastics Invitational held at the Madison High School Gym on Saturday. Flemming tied for eighth with an 8.625.

 Photo by Larry Leeds

The Madison Lady Bulldogs overcame a great performance by Deuel's Paige Simon to win the Linda Collignon Gymnastics Invitational team title on Saturday.

Madison racked up 136.400 points to claim the championship. Deuel had a deduction of 0.2 point and had 134.200 points for second place.

Following the top two teams were Hot Springs 129.200, Chamberlain 127.975, Wagner/Bon Homme 127.150, Estelline-Hendricks 125.250, Milbank 123.675, Vermillion 122.700, Britton-Hecla 119.650, Wall/Kadok/Phillip 112.500, Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon 106.025, West Central/Montrose 103.650 (0.2 deduction).

Simon won all four individual events and the all-around title.

Madison had two gymnasts place in the top 10 of the all-around competition. Kylie Krusemark was second with a 33.875 and Isabel Gors was sixth with a 33.775.

Krusemark placed second on the vault with a 9.150. She was sixth on both the bars and the floor exercise with scores of 7.800 and 9.200, respectively, and 20th on the beam with a score of 7.725.

Gors tied for third place in the floor exercise with a 9.375. She was fourth on the bars with a 7.900; fifth on the beam with an 8.425; and 35th on the vault with an 8.075.

Individual results

All-Around: 1. Paige Simon (Deuel), 37.225; 3. Kylie Krusemark, 33.875; 6. Isabel Gors, 33.775.

Bars: 1. Simon (Deuel), 8.900; 2. Olivia Flemming, 8.275; 4. Gors, 7.900; 6. Krusemark, 7.800; 9. Karlie Nelson, 7.575; 27. Lexi Hirsch, 6.725.

Beam: 1. Simon (Deuel), 9.300, 2. Hirsch, 8.625; 5. Gors, 8.425; 6. Raena Rost, 8.275; T12. Flemming, 8.050; 20. Krusemark, 7.725.

Floor Exercise: 1. Simon (Deuel), 9.775; T3. Gors, 9.375; T3. Rost, 9.375; 6th. Krusemark, 9.200; 9. Nelson, 9.025; 25. Fiona Donelan, 8.525.

Vault: Simon (Deuel), 9.250; 2. Krusemark, 9.150; T8. Flemming, 8.625; 18. Rost, 8.450; 30. Nelson, 8.275; 35. Gors, 8.075.