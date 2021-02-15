Bulldogs add two more wins, down Canton, MCM

The Madison Bulldogs boys basketball team picked up a couple of wins over the weekend. On Saturday, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Canton C-Hawks in the fourth quarter for a 69-59 Dakota XII Conference win in the Madison High School Gym.
Leading 47-43 heading into the final eight minutes, the Bulldogs outscored the C-Hawks 22-16.
Madison made 23 of 50 field goals, 46%, and 16 of 22 free throws, 72.7%. The Bulldogs pulled down 36 rebounds and dished out 17 assists.
Connor Hively tossed in a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs. Carter Bergheim added 14 counters and six assists. Aspen Dahl chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Mickale Dohrer with eight points, Logan Allbee with six, Nate Ricke with four, Dillon Bickett with three and Peyton Wolf with two points.
Canton made 20 of 46 field goals, 43.5%, and 11 of 17 free throws, 64.7%. The C-Hawks pulled down 23 rebounds.
Jacob Vandeweerd scored 13 points and had six rebounds to pace the C-Hawks. Derek Tieszen and Payton Eben each had 11 points.
MHS 61, MCM 45
Madison outscored the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars 43-15 in the second half to nail down a 61-45 non-conference win on Friday night.
The Fighting Cougars held a 30-18 halftime lead.
Madison made 23 of 52 field goals, 44.2%, and 6 of 8 free throws, 75%. The Bulldogs grabbed 31 rebounds and had 13 assists.
Hively tossed in 14 points to pace the winners. Dahl had a double-double for the Bulldogs with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four assists. Bergheim added 11 counters.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Allbee with six points, Wolf with five, Dohrer with four, Bickett and Joe Gors each with three points, Ricke with two and Aiden Jensen with one point.
McCook Central/Montrose made 14 of 38 field goals, 36.8%, and 13 of 20 free throws, 65.%. The Fighting Cougars pulled down 25 rebounds and had seven assists.
Gavin Gordon scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Fighting Cougars. Cody Miles dished out six assists.
Madison (9-6 overall, 3-5 in conference) will host Vermillion on Monday with the C game starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
Lower levels
The Madison junior varsity team raced past Canton 69-8 on Saturday. Bickett added 16 points and four steals. Jensen tossed in 13 points. Gors added 11 counters. Ricke chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Cody Klein with seven points and Wolf, Eli Barger and Ben Brooks each with four points.
Klein had 11 rebounds. Brooks had eight rebounds and four steals.
On Friday night, Madison down McCook Central/Montrose 59-26. Bickett poured in 17 points to lead Madison. Ricke had 10 counters and five rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Klein with eight counters, Wolf and Brooks each with five points, Gors with four and Andrew Comes with one point.
Klein had six rebounds and three steals. Wolf had five assists and four steals.
Madison won both C games over the weekend. On Saturday, Madison beat Canton 47-44 as Charles Callahan scored 11 points and Brooks added 10.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Thomas Mechels with nine, Barger with eight, Comes with five, Elijah Sims and Carsen Schneider each with two points.
Madison stopped McCook Central/Montrose 52-17 on Friday night. Comes and Brooks each fired in 11 points for the winners.
Callahan and Barger each added nine points. Kaden Guischer and Sims each had five counters and Mechels had two points.