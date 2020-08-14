The Dakota State University Athletic Department announced the hiring of Michaela Kelsey as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Kelsey graduated from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology. She played women's soccer during there from 2013-17.
She continued her education at UNLV and received a master of science degree in exercise physiology in 2019. She worked as the assistant coach for women's soccer in 2018-19, implementing an ACL prevention program. While working on her master's, Kelsey interned with the strength and conditioning department from 2017-19.
She was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at UNLV in 2019-20. She designed and implemented programs for women's tennis, women's basketball and men's and women's diving.
Kelsey was a performance specialist for Cirque du Soleil, Zumanity in Las Vegas in 2019-20. She implemented strength, injury prevention and rehabilitation programs for aerial artists, dancers and acrobats.