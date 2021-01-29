MHS powerlifters set personal records

Madison's powerlifters participated in their only meet of the year recently with several lifters setting personal records.
"This was the first meet of the year and the only one before the state tournament," said Madison weightlifting coach Joe Bundy. "The kids had fun, and we got a lot of personal records -- it was awesome to see the kids succeed."
In the boys division, Kadin Hanscom placed third in the 145-pound division. He had lifts of 260 pounds in the squat, 170 in the bench press and 315 pounds in the dead lift.
Cam Buchholtz placed seventh in the 205-pound class with lifts of 275 pounds in the squat, 195 pounds in the bench press and 315 pounds in the dead lift.
Colby Vostad finished eighth in the 264-pound division with lifts of 270 pounds in the squat, 160 pounds in the bench press and 305 pounds in the dead lift.
Bruce Galde was 10th in the 182-pound weight division with lifts of 300 pounds in the squat, 185 pounds in the bench press and 250 pounds in the dead lift.
In the girls division, Sydney Bezenek placed first in the 185-pound class with lifts of 235 pound in the squat, 125 pounds in the bench press and 280 pounds in the dead lift.
Reyna Ventura placed second in the 158-pound class with lifts of 170 pounds in the squat, 80 pounds in the bench press and 210 pounds in the dead lift.