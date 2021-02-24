The only area team to pick up a win in the Region 4B basketball tournament was Colman-Egan. Howard and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland's seasons came to an end.
Colman-Egan beat Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62-41. No other stats were reported.
DRSM 49, Howard 47
Dell Rapids St. Mary outscored Howard 14-9 in the final quarter and nipped the Lady Tigers 49-47 on Tuesday at Howard.
The Lady Tigers held a 38-35 lead after three quarters.
Howard made 19 of 52 field goals, 36.5%, and 5 of 8 free throws, 62.5%. The Lady Tigers pulled down 32 rebounds and had 11 assists.
Kate Connor poured in a game-high 20 points and snared a game-high 15 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Abby Connor also had a double-double for Howard with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kenedy Koepsell had six assists and Trinity Palmquist added four.
Dell Rapids St. Mary made 20 of 51 field goals, 39.2%, and 1 of 4 free throws, 25%. The Cardinals pulled down 28 rebounds.
Ella Heinitz tossed in 15 points to pace the Cardinals. Ella Griffen grabbed six rebounds.
Ethan 79, ORR 14
The highly-touted Ethan Rustlers raced past the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders 79-14 on Tuesday at Ethan.
"We played one of the best teams in the state and fought hard all the way to the end," said O-R-R Coach Danny Frisby-Griffin. "I'm proud of the steady progress the team is making and excited about their future."
O-R-R made 4 of 39 field goals, 10.3%, and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe, 83.3%. The Lady Raiders pulled down 21 rebounds.
Julia Trygstad scored nine points and had eight rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders.
Rounding out the scoring for O-R-R were Brianna Primm and Alivia Bickett each with two points and Alivia Spilde with one.
Ethan made 33 of 54 field goals, 61.1%, and 2 of 3 free throws, 66.7%. The Rustlers grabbed 39 rebounds.
Hannah Bartscher tossed in 18 points to pace the winners. Ava Lingemann added 16 counters and four of the Rustlers' 19 assists.
Cameryn Logan chipped in with 10 points. Maddy Bartscher grabbed six rebounds.
The semifinal games of Region 4B will be played Thursday night at Huron. The first game will have Hanson facing Dell Rapids St. Mary at 6 p.m. and the late game will have Colman-Egan battling Ethan at 7:30 p.m.