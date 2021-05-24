The Colman-Egan Hawks won 11 events (six individual and all five relay races) and rolled to a convincing win at the Region 4B Track & Field Meet in Chester on Thursday.
Colman-Egan scored 196 points to outdistance the field. Following the Hawks were Dell Rapids St. Mary 111, Chester 82, Hanson 82, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 73, Howard 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 24 and Mitchell Christian 14.
Colman-Egan's Mackenzie Hemmer and Olivia Baumberger had a hand in eight first-place finishes (four apiece). Hemmer won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 15.91 seconds and 48.61 seconds, respectively, and the triple jump with a leap of 35-feet-11.
Hemmer was also on the winning 1600-meter relay team with Brynlee Landis, Baumberger and Reese Luze in a time of 4:15.39.
Baumberger won the long jump with a leap of 17-03. She was on the 400-meter relay team that crossed the finish line in 50.45 seconds. Other runners on the team were Elizabeth Moore, Daniela Lee and Josie Mousel. The same foursome won the 800-meter relay in 1:47.37.
Reese Luze won the 800-meter run in 2:37.54 and was also on the winning 1600- and the 3200-meter relay teams. Other runners on the 3200-meter relay team were Presley Luze, Landis and Elaina Rhode (10:27.33).
J. Mousel won the high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Moore, Lanie Mousel, Lee and Landis crossed the finish line in 4:38.32 to win the race.
Chester and Howard each picked up one win during the meet.
Chester's Lexis Siemonsma won the shot put with a toss of 34-01.
Howard's Rylee Rudebusch won the discus with a throw of 101-03.
In the boys division, the Chester Flyers won seven individual and one relay and racked up 135 points to place second in the team standings. Winning the title was Hanson with 191 points.
Following the Beavers were Chester 135, Elkton-Lake Benton 100.5, Howard 59, Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53.5, Colman-Egan 39, Mitchell Christian 38, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 32 and Sioux Falls Lutheran 6.
"The Flyers achieved nine personal records (boys and girls) and broke one meet and school record," said Chester Coach Misty Larson.
Alex VanEgdom, Ryan Benson, Stratton Eppard and Jovi set a meet and school record in the 400-meter relay in 44.07 seconds.
Both Wolf and Benson each won three individual events. Wolf won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.06 seconds and 22.50 secongs, respectively. With a leap of 19-11.50, he won the long jump.
Benson won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in 15.57 seconds and 40.69 seconds. respectively. He also won the high jump with a leap of 5-11.
Chester's Brock Wages won the shot put with a toss of 45-09.50.
O-R-R's Jacob Jaton, Jasper Agnew, Isaac Trygstad and Will Matson won the medley relay in 3:59.63.
All of the teams will go to Rapid City for the State B Meet on Friday and Saturday.