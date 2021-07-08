Madison Gold, Maroon close out 2021 regular season

The regular season for the Madison Gold and Madison Maroon 14U VFW Baseball teams came to a close on Wednesday night.
Madison Gold scored at least one run in each inning and earned an 11-7 over Tri-Valley Maroon at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Tri-Valley scored twice in the top of the first inning.
Madison scored once in the home half of the frame when Carson Wolf singled and then scored on a ground-out. Madison's Quinn Flemming hit a single and scored on a Lincoln Anderson single in the second inning.
Tri-Valley pushed two runs across the plate in the third to regain the lead 4-2. Madison scored four runs in the third inning for a 6-4 advantage. Jordan Pedersen, Ben Brooks and Colby Claussen each had an RBI single.
Tri-Valley went back on top in the fourth with three runs and held a 7-6 lead.
Madison grabbed the lead for good in the fourth, scoring three runs. Wolf had an 2-RBI single. Madison scored once in the fifth and once in the sixth to nail down the win.
Madison had nine hits. Wolf hit two singles and had two RBIs. Brooks and Flemming each had two singles and one RBI. Pedersen had a single and three RBIs. Claussen and Anderson each had a single and an RBI.
Tri-Valley had seven hits off five Madison hurlers.
Flemming picked up the win in relief as he worked 1 2/3 innings. He gave up one run on two hits while striking out one and walking one.
Caleb Hodges started for Madison and worked 2 2/3 innings. He gave up four runs on three hits, struck out two and walked three. Brooks worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up two runs on two hits while striking out one. Anderson pitched one inning and struck out one. Claussen worked one inning in relief and picked up the save. He struck out two and walked one.
Madison Gold closed the regular season with a 10-1 record.
Madison Maroon splits final 2
Madison Maroon dropped its final regular-season game to Hamlin 15-14 in extra innings on Wednesday night at Bryant.
The game was deadlocked at 12-12 after seven innings and went into extra innings.
Madison belted out 13 hits. Myles Schneider collected four hits and three RBIs. Gavin Schneider had two hits. Quincy Kurtz had five RBIs. Casyn Crabtree had two RBIs.
Pitching for Madison were Crabtree, Shane Veenhof and Kurtz. Veenhof had three strikeouts and Kurtz had two.
Madison Maroon thumped Tri-Valley White 18-0 in a three-inning contest on Tuesday.
Madison had 12 hits. M. Schneider and Kurtz each got three hits. M. Schneider and G. Schneider each had three RBIs while Cohen Hahn had two RBIs.
Hahn pitched three innings and struck out six batters.
Madison finished the season with a 9-8 record.