DSU men's 1600-meter relay places sixth in NAIA Championships

Two Dakota State University long-distance runners placed in the top 10 of the women's marathon race at the 41st NAIA Women's Outdoor Track & Field National Championships at Gulf Shores, Ala.
Jacia Christiansen posted a time of 3 hours, 30 minutes, 41 seconds to place ninth overall. Her time is the second fastest in school history; it was the second straight season that she ran in the full marathon.
Jada Anderson was competing in her first National Championship Meet and placed 10th in 3:32:58, third fastest in school history.
Traia Hubbard finished ninth in the discus with a toss of 139-feet-8. She placed 11th in 2019.
Hubbard also competed in the shot put but didn't place.
MEN
Riley Greenhoff, Joshua Snook, Alex Derr and Brenner Furlong placed sixth in the 1600-meter relay in 3:15.41 to earn All-America honors. This is the first DSU men's 1600-meter relay to gain this honor.
In the relay trials, the same foursome finished with a time of 3:13.54 to break the school record of 3:16.40 set in 1984 by Mark Davison, Doug Vlasman, Russ Johnson and Lorin Larsen.
Maxwell Cruse, making his fourth straight appearance in the national meet, placed ninth in the full marathon with a career-best time of 2:52:54. It was his best finish in an NAIA outdoor marathon.
The Trojans tallied three points and finished in a five-way tie for 69th.
Other Trojans who competed in the national meet but did not place in the top 10 were Kevin Jenkins (110-meter hurdles), Derr (800-meter run), Conner Tordsen (discus and hammer throw), Tyler Moulton (discus) and the 400-meter relay team (Jared Wipf, Greenhoff, Furlong, Snook).