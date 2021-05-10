The Madison Bulldogs swept the team titles at the Dan Barker Relays on Friday afternoon at Trojan Field in Madison.
The boys racked up 202 points to claim first place while the girls scored 143 points to take the title.
Following Madison in the boys division were Beresford 141, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 126, West Central 84, Irene-Wakonda, Colman-Egan 44 and Mitchell Christian 29.
Madison picked up five individual wins and one relay team picked up a win.
Bruce Galde won the 100-meter dash in 12.12 seconds and was a member of the winning 400-meter relay team which was clocked in 47.05 seconds. Other members on the winning team were Sutton Bern, Mike Peters and Kadin Hanscom.
Galde was named the MVP in the Class A boys division.
Peters won the 200-meter dash in 24.52 seconds.
Mickale Dohrer won the 800-meter run in 2;18.01.
Sam Olson claimed the pole vault title with a vault of 11-feet-09.
With a toss of 140-08, Trey Smith won the discus.
Colman-Egan's Kelby Voelker won the shot put with a toss of 41-04.
Dieken Bahm of Irene-Wakonda was named the Class B boys MVP.
In the girls division, following the Bulldogs were West Central 134, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 132, Colman-Egan 126, Irene-Wakonda 70, Beresford 61 and Mitchell Christian 13.
Madison picked up four individual titles and one relay team placed first.
Jessie Tappe continued her outstanding season by winning the 1600-meter run in 5:27.89.
The other individual wins came in field events. Kylie Krusemark won the pole vault with a vault of 9-03. Juliana Hodges won the shot put with a toss of 38-02. Bella Maxwell claimed the discus title with a throw of 101-02.
Ellie Keller, Ally Sahr, Kate Comes and Tappe won the 3200-meter relay in 10:30.63.
Averi Schmeichel of West Central was the girls Class A MVP.
Colman-Egan picked up two individual wins, both in field events. Josie Mousel won the high jump with a leap of 5-01. Mousel was named the Class B girls MVP. Mackenzie Hemmer won the triple jump with a leap of 34-03.75.