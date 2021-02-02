DSU Trojans end skid with trashing of Waldorf 90-51

The Dakota State University Trojans snapped a three-game skid as the men trounced Waldorf 90-51 on Saturday night at the DSU Fieldhouse in a North Star Athletic Association game.
After several heartbreaking setbacks recently, the Trojans were able to put together a complete game; it was a makeup game with the Warriors.
DSU made 33 of 64 field goals, 51.6%, and 13 of 30 three-pointers, 43.3%. The Trojans were close to perfect from the charity stripe, 11 of 13 for 84.6%. They pulled down 42 rebounds and dished out 20 assists.
Jordan Lynn fired in 27 points. He hit 9 of 11 field goals, including 6 of 8 three-pointers; and hit all three of his free throw attempts. Lynn also had three assists and three steals.
Gairges Daow and Lamarr Wood each tossed in 13 points for the winners while Gavin Schipper added 12.
Daow snared eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Ronnie Latting grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists.
Gare Ewefada had four steals and dished out three assists.
Waldorf made 18 of 54 field goals, 33.3%, and 5 of 19 three-pointers, 26.3%. The Warriors connected on 10 of 14 free throws, 71.4%, and pulled down 27 rebounds.
Zaveon Smith tossed in 11 points for the Warriors. Kesean Warren snared a team-high seven rebounds.
Viterbo 77, DSU 72
Viterbo was 6 of 6 from the charity stripe in the last minute of the game on Friday and earned a 77-72 NSAA win over the Trojans.
DSU trailed 69-67 with less than a minute to play before the V-Hawks went on an 8-5 run to close the game.
DSU held a 33-31 halftime lead.
DSU made 26 of 62 field goals, 41.9%, and 7 of 29 three-pointers, 24.1%. The Trojans drained 13 of 17 free throws, 76.5%, pulled down 35 rebounds and had 13 assists.
Schipper tossed in a team-high 17 points for the Trojans. Latting added 16 counters, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals for DSU. Lynn chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Ewefada also had three assists.
Viterbo made 29 of 61 field goals, 47.5%, and 6 of 18 from three-point range, 33.3%. The V-Hawks made 13 of 14 free throws, 92.9%, and grabbed 35 rebounds.
Robert Cunitz poured in a game-high 31 points for the winners. Jack Monis added 13 counters. Brady Polk pulled down six rebounds and dished out six of V-Hawks' 14 assists.
DSU (7-11 overall, 5-4 in conference) will host a pair of NSAA opponents this weekend. They will face Presentation College at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and will play Mayville State University at 8 p.m. on Saturday.