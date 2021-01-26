Lady Bulldogs shine at Watertown

The Madison Lady Bulldogs, competing against several AA teams and the top Class A teams at the Watertown Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday, placed fourth in the team standings with a 136.525 points.
Winning the title was Mitchell with 146.450 points. Following the Kernels were Watertown 142.150, Brookings 142.025, Madison 136.525, Deuel 135.450, Aberdeen Central 133.350, Milbank 131.475, Watertown Junior Varsity 125.600, Huron 122.225, Britton-Hecla 119.000 and Sisseton 110.675.
Madison had four gymnasts who placed in the all-around competition. Isabel Gors placed eighth in the all-around with a 34.850.
Kylie Krusemark was 11th with a 34.100, Karlie Nelson was 18th, 33.075; and Olivia Flemming was 21st, 32.725.
Winning the all-around title was Watertown's Brooke Bollinger with a 38.050.
Gors' best individual performance was in the floor exercise, where she placed seventh with a 9.400.
Krusemark placed seventh on the vault with a 9.150.
Madison will host a triangular with Brookings and Mitchell on Thursday at the Madison Gymnastics Center with action starting at 6 p.m. This is the last regular-season competition for the Lady Bulldogs.