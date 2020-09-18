Red Hawks down Lady Raiders in DVC match

The Estelline-Hendricks Red Hawks downed the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-17) in a Dakota Valley Conference match at Rutland on Thursday night.
Alivia Spilde hammered seven kills for the Lady Raiders. She also had three ace serves and one block.
Paige Hanson led the Lady Raiders with 14 set assists.
Three Lady Raiders recorded double digits in digs, led by Alivia Bickett with 29. Sine Matson registered 25 and Maddy Eich had 16.
Bickett recorded two ace serves.
Kylie Beare led the Red Hawks with 14 kills and nine blocks. She also had 14 digs and two ace serves.
Sadie Johnson had a team-high 30 set assists for Estelline-Hendricks. She also had 17 digs and six ace serves.
Kaylee Johnson had a team-high 21 digs for the winners. She also had five ace serves. Kate Wegner accounted for 14 digs while Jesade Siverson and Heidi Nicola each had 11.
O-R-R (3-4 overall, 0-3 in DVC) will go to Foredtburg on Saturday to face Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in a non-conference match starting at 2 p.m.