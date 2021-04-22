Ryan Benson and Jovi Wolf had a hand in all five of the Chester Flyers' first-place finishes at the Gayville-Volin track & field meet held on a very chilly day on Tuesday.
Benson won three individual events and helped one relay team to a first-place finish. Benson won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 16.02 seconds and 42.11 seconds, respectively.
Benson also won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-10.
Benson was on the 400-meter relay team with Alex VanEgdom, Stratton Eppard and Wolf; they crossed the finish line in 45.29 seconds.
Wolf won the long jump with a leap of 19-9.
In the girls division, Chester's best finish was second place in the 1600-meter relay. The foursome of Emmerson Eppard, Karly Campbell, Addison Bates and Emery Larson placed second in 4:40.80.
"Despite very cool temperatures, wind and even snow flurries, the Flyers competed at a high level, achieving 15 personal records," Chester Coach Misty Larson said.
Chester will host the Tom Main Invitational on Saturday with the field events beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the running events at 11:30 a.m.