The Howard Tigers will be well represented at the State B Wrestling Tournament this weekend in Rapid City. Eight Tigers have advanced to the State B Tournament, which begins on Thursday.
Howard placed third in the Region 2B Tournament at Salem on Saturday with 183 points. Winning the team title was Canton with 306 points.
Following the C-Hawks were McCook Central/Montrose 206, Howard 183, Elk Point-Jefferson 176, Parker 128, Tri-Valley 109, Flandreau 79, Marion/Freeman 74, Garretson 28, Viborg-Hurley 24 and Chester 13.
Howard had two individual champions: Lane Miller (145) and John Callies (152).
Miller had a first-round bye and then pinned Tri-Valley's Zach Powell in 43 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Miller pinned Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose in 3:44.
In the championship match, Miller recorded a 4-2 decision over Elk Point-Jefferson's Skyler Swatek.
Callies opened the tournament with a bye and then pinned Will Rotert of McCook Central/Montrose in 37 seconds. In the semifinal match, Callies made short work of Grayson Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson with a 43-second pin.
In the championship match, Callies recorded an 8-3 decision against Seth Peterson.
Other Tigers to qualify for the State Tournament were Tate Miller, who placed second at 106; Trent Feldhaus, fourth at 113; Karsyn Feldhaus, fourth at 120; Riley Genzlinger, third at 132, Jack Neises, fourth at 138; and Ty Beyer, second at 160.