Madison girls place second at John Collignon Invitational

The Madison Bulldogs cross country teams hosted the John Collignon Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Madison Country Club.
Madison's girls placed second in the varsity division with a score of 34 points. Winning the team title was Brookings with a low score of 27.
Following the top two teams were Webster and Howard with 35 and 47 points, respectively.
Madison's top runner was freshman Jessie Tappe. She placed second in the 4,000-meter race with a time of 17:13.32. Winning the race was Webster's Rana Hegg, who crossed the finish line in 16:42.51.
Other Madison runners to place in the top 20 were freshman Ellie Keller, eighth, 17:53.72; and junior Kate Comes, 19th, 19:54.61.
Other Madison runners were senior Ally Sahr, 21st, 20:36.78; and sophomore Ashlyn Rustand, 25th, 22:18.78.
Howard had three runners who placed in the top 20. Emma Neises led the Tigers; she placed 10th in 18:11.46. Saddie Palmquist was 18th, 19:53.45; and Hailey Kizer was 20th, 20:30.04.
Other Howard runners included Abby Connor, 22nd, 20:37.86; and Riley Laible, 24th, 21:07.86.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland's Brianna Primm placed 27th in the race in 23:59.99.
BOYS VARSITY
In the boys' varsity competition, Madison placed third in the team standings with 46 points. Winning the team title was Huron with a low score of 27. Following the Tigers were Brookings 31, Madison 46, Sioux Valley 69 and Webster 75.
Madison had three runners who placed in the top 20. Leading the way for the young Bulldogs were freshmen Elijah Sims and Aaron Hawkes. Sims placed eighth in 20:12.29 in the 5,000-meter race. Hawkes was ninth in 20:15.99.
Junior Braeden Keller was 16th in 21:29.91.
Other Madison runners were sophomore Grant Hasleton, 23rd, 23:00.41; senior Truman Stoller, 24th, 23:06.79; sophomore Deion Cross, 23:13.30; senior Andrew Jones, 29th, 25:10.03; and senior Brant Blessington, 30th, 25:29.28.
Winning the boys' race was Brookings' Sam Conrad in 18:36.70.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Madison placed third in the girls' junior varsity portion of the meet. Madison had 45 points. Winning the team title was Brookings with a low score of 19. Huron followed with 23 points.
Madison had three girls who placed in the top 20 of the 3,000-meter race. Leading the way was Piper Davies, who placed 16th in 15:11.15. Other Madison runners in the top 20 were Jenny Bernard, 19th, 15:38.83; and Kelsey O'Connell, 20th, 15:46.51.
Other runners for Madison included Addy Meyer, 21st, 15:48.74; Mallorie Schultz, 23rd, 16:11.19; Emily Thompson, 26th, 16:35.53; Savannah Dickey, 27th, 16:46.35; Allison Bruns, 28th, 17:49.53; Brynn Olverson, 29th; 18:01.44; Megan Bierschbach, 32nd, 18:16.31; Eleni Sims, 33rd, 18:19.00; and Hannah Meyer, 35th, 18:48.67.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland had three runners in the 3,000-meter race. Briella Wettlaufer placed ninth in 14:48.72. Other runners for the Raiders were Josie Nold, 11th, 14:53.95; and Lacie Weber, 25th, 16:24.99.
Howard had one girl in the race. Natalie Martian placed 14th in 15:05.95.
Winning the 3,000-meter race Josie Vlieger of Huron in 13:06.57.
In the boys' JV portion of the meet, Madison placed third with 45 points. Winning the team title was Brookings with a low score of 13 points with Huron following with 40.
The top runner for Madison was Charles Callahan, who placed sixth in 17:11.55.
Other Bulldog runners in the top 20 were Elijah Olson, 14th, 18:57.50; and Enoch Martin, 17th, 19:35.60.
Zach Ryan placed 22nd in 22.30.79.
Howard's Caden Schwader was eighth in 17:28.13 while O-R-R's Kai Thomsen was 18th in 19:40.66.
Winning the 4,000-meter race was Igen Nyawanda of Brookings in 16:19.64.
MIDDLE SCHOOL RACE
In the boys' middle school portion of the meet, Madison placed second in the team standings with 33 points. Winning the title was Brookings with a low score of 15. Following the top two teams were Sioux Valley, 51, and Huron, 85.
Madison had four runners who placed in the top 20. Leading the way for Madison was Henry Meyer, who placed third in the 3,000-meter race in 12:48.24.
Other top 20 runners for Madison were Ryan Jencks, seventh, 13:03.61; Nathan Hasleton, 10th, 13:38.24; and Micah Nelson, 14th, 14:23.78.
Other Madison runners were Ranick Fjerstad, 22nd, 15:08.73; and Carter Downs, 27th, 15:53.43.
Winning the 3,000-meter race was Owen Hoppe of Brookings in 11:35.70.
In the girls' middle school race, Sioux Valley won the team title with 15 points while Brookings was second with 21 points.
Madison's Sammy Troxell was 10th in the 2,000-meter race in 8:58.96.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland's Taya Wettlaufer was 37th in 11:31.54.
Winning the race was Autumn Hutcheson of Canistota in 8:16.79.