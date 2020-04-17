IRVING, Texas -- The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday the members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who maintain a cumulative 3.2 grade point average (GPA) or better throughout their college careers.
An impressive 1,454 players from 366 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 14th year.
Two Dakota State University seniors are included: offensive lineman Brandon Schmit of Jackson, Minn., and defensive lineman John Trout of Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:
-- Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019.
-- Graduated players who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.
-- Achieved a 3.2 cumulative GPA throughout entire course of undergraduate study; and met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements.
-- Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.
Schmit was a two-time North Star Athletic Association Football First-Team All-Conference offensive lineman. He is the son of Michael and Lori Schmit.
Trout was a three-time NSAA Football All-Conference defensive lineman, most recently as First-Team All-Conference in 2019. He was also nominated for the Cliff Harris Award last fall. He is the son of Paul and Katherine Trout.