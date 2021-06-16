Area drivers had a great Saturday night at I90 Speedway near Hartford. Several area drivers were on hand for the show, and three generations of race car drivers were recognized during intermission.
The Property Solutions of America Midwest Sprint Touring Series paid a visit to the 3/8-mile track, and there were 22 drivers in the class with four drivers from the Madison area -- Ryan and Don Bickett of Ramona along with Chuck McGillivray and Dylan Opdahl of Madison.
In the 25-lap A-Feature, Ryan Bickett started on the pole and led every lap to best the field. It was his 21st victory at I90 Speedway. Earlier in the program, he placed second in his heat race.
McGillivray placed 14th in the A-Feature while Opdahl was 15th. Ryan Bickett's father Don, who came out of retirement for the night, pulled his car into the pits before the race was over.
McGillivray was fourth in his heat race. Opdahl and Don Bickett both placed sixth in their race.
Don Bickett, son Ryan and grandson Dillon Bickett were honored at intermission. All three were out on the track with their sprint cars for a couple of laps in front of the crowd.
Dillon Bickett, who will be a senior at Madison High School this fall, competed in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Class.
Like his uncle Ryan, Dillon started on the front row in second position in the A-Feature. He jumped out to the early lead, survived three yellow flags and held the lead for the first half of the 20-lap A-Feature. He continued to show the way with eight laps remaining before he lost the lead to the eventual winner, Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg.
In the last few laps of the race, Madison's Nate Barger kept on charging through the field to place third. Barger started the race from the 16th spot and passed 13 cars in 20 laps.
Bickett fell back and placed ninth in the A-Feature. Colman's Chris Shoenrock had problems and did not finish the race.
In the heat races, Dillon Bickett placed fourth in his heat race while Shoenrock placed fifth and Barger was sixth in his heat race.
In the Street Stock division, veteran Madison driver Matt Steuerwald led the last five laps to pick up the win, which was his 28th career win at I90. He started from the 12th position and finished the last few laps on just the tires, as the left rear tire was flat when he finished.
Steuerwald was fourth in his heat race.
Two Madison drivers were battling in the USRA B Modified class. After winning his heat race, Curt Ottoson did not finish the A-Feature.
Doug Wallis was fourth in his heat and placed 13th in the A-Feature.
Wagner Speedway
Wentworth's Ron Howe was in action in the Street Stock division at the Wagner Speedway on Friday night. Howe placed second in his heat race and did not finish the A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Jackson Motorplex
Three area drivers were in action in the Midwest Power Sprint Series at the Jackson Motorplex on Friday. R. Bickett placed seventh in the A-Feature while Nunda's Cody Hansen was 11th. Opdahl was 16th in the race.
Winning the race was Watertown's Lee Grosz.
R. Bickett was third in his heat while Hansen was fifth and Opdahl was eighth.
Central Speedway
Madison's Doug Van Liere pulled his Wissota Super Stock car to Central Speedway at Miller on Saturday night. The veteran driver placed third in both the A-Feature and his heat race.
Winning the A-Feature was Huron's Jeremy North.
Huset's Speedway
The racing weekend came to a close on Sunday night at Huset's Speedway.
McGillivray and Hansen competed in the Casey's 410 Outlaw Sprint Division. In the A-Feature, McGillivray placed 13th while Hansen was 15th.
McGillivray was fifth in his heat race and Hansen was sixth.
Winning the A-Feature was Austin McCarl of Altonna, Iowa.
In the Racesaver Sprint Car Class, R. Bickett placed fourth in the A-Feature while Barger was 11th. Winning the A-Feature was Javen Ostermann of Courtland, Minn.
Bickett was second in his heat race while Barger was fourth.
In the Street Stock division, Steuerwald finished fifth in the A-Feature while Howe was 12th. Yeigh won the A-Feature.
Howe was fourth in his heat race while Steuerwald was fifth in his heat race.