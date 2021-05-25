Broncos open season with 2 setbacks in league play

The Madison Broncos opened the 2021 amateur baseball season with a pair of Cornbelt League games last week and fell in both contests.
The Dell Rapids Mudcats used a 12-hit attack to down the Broncos 8-0 on Sunday at Flynn Field.
Dell Rapids scored once in the first frame and six times in the fifth.
Madison had four singles off three Dell Rapids hurlers. Greg Biagi, Tyler Tappe, Brock Minnaert and Trevor Johnson each had a single for the Broncos.
Chad Hunt had a double, two singles and a pair of RBIs for the winners. Ty Hoglund added a double and a single; Josh Roemen had a pair of singles; and Dalton Lehmene and Grant Olson each hit a double.
Jacob Giles started on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked four-plus innings and gave up three runs on eight hits while walking one. Tappe worked two innings in relief and gave up five runs (one unearned) on two hits and walked five batters. Mitch McNary finished on the hill for the Broncos; he worked three innings, gave up two hits and walked one.
Dalton Allen picked up the win for the Mudcats as he worked five innings.
Wood Ducks 10, Madison 7
Madison grabbed the early lead against the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks on Thursday night at Humboldt but was unable to hold the advantage.
Madison scored twice in the first inning and twice in the second to grab a 4-0 lead.
The Wood Ducks scored once in the third frame and four times in the fourth inning for a 5-4 lead.
Madison answered in the fifth with three runs to grab a 7-5 advantage.
Hartford/Humboldt scored once in the fifth and once in the seventh to deadlock the score at 7-7.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Wood Ducks scored three runs to gain the win.
Both teams had seven hits. Brian Miller had a double, a single and three RBIs for Madison. Nick Bird also hit a double.
Biagi had a pair of singles. McNary and Heith Williams each hit a single. McNary had a pair of RBIs while Williams and Tappe each had one RBI.
Bird started on the mound for Madison and gave up three runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two. Koby Christiansen worked two innings of relief and gave up three runs on three hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Minnaert finished on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (one unearned) on one hit. He had eight strikeouts and walked one batter.
Madison (0-2 overall, 0-2 in league) will go to Lennox to battle Lennox Only One Alpacas on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.