In a match that pitted two of the top Class A teams in the state, the Madison Lady Bulldogs downed the Parker Pheasants 3-1 (15-25, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-22) in a non-conference volleyball battle at Parker on Tuesday night.
"The girls started a little slow but had a great finish," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. "This was a great win for the girls; it was great to play again."
Abby Brooks led the Lady Bulldogs at the net with 33 kills and five blocks.
Sophia Vanden Bosch accounted for nine kills and one block. She also had 14 digs and two ace serves.
Autumn Barger recorded five kills, two blocks and 11 digs.
Kylie Krusemark led the winners with 48 set assists. She also had nine digs and one ace serve.
Raena Rost led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 digs and recorded two ace serves.
Brooke Berens hammered down 13 kills for Parker while Shelby Lang recorded 10. Berens and Sarah Herlyn each had five blocks. Cierra Mohr accounted for a team-high 33 set assists for Parker. Breana Jensen had 24 digs while Lang accounted for 12 digs.
Madison (8-2) was scheduled to go to Ethan on Saturday, but that match has been rescheduled for Oct. 10 in Madison.
Madison will go to Tea to face the Tea Area Titans on Oct. 6 with the C match starting at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
"We have a busy week next week, so we need to continue to work defensively in the coming practices," Kratovil said.
C team wins
Madison won the C match 2-1 (25-10, 19-25 and 15-5). Mckenna Shaw had three kills. Karley Lurz and Ella Peterreins each had two kills.
Keara Wagner led Madison with 12 ace serves and 14 digs. Julia Dossett added two ace serves. Cadence Zens had six digs.
Caymen Ferber and Maggie Engebretson each had four set assists.