Trojans continue early-season success with 3-1 win over Lancers

The early-season success continued for the Dakota State University volleyball team on Friday night. The Trojans downed in-state rival Mount Marty 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-14 and 25-20) in a non-conference match at the DSU Fieldhouse.
The Trojans used a 13-4 scoring run to put away the first set.
In the second set, MM's Lancers used a late 12-3 rally to earn the 25-16 win.
DSU jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the third set and posted the 25-14 win.
DSU trailed 17-11 in the fourth set before mounting a rally and outscoring the Lancers 9-0 for a 20-17 lead. In the DSU run, Mount Marty committed six attack errors.
Leading 22-20, the Trojans were able to score the last three points of the set to earn a 25-20 win and claim the match. DSU used kills by Maddie Polzin and Madalyn Groft along with a block by Hannah Viet and Groft to nail down the win.
Polzin finished the match with a team-high 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .300 for the winners. Abigail Van Ruler had nine kills and a hitting percentage of .304. Van Ruler had a season-high six block assists.
Riley Grandpre recorded six blocks (one solo, five assists).
Groft produced her first career double-double with 19 set assists and 12 digs. Nicole Sarringar added 12 set assists.
Tayler Corey registered 11 digs and two ace serves for the Trojans. Viet recorded six block assists.
Gabby Ruth led the Lancers with a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs. Elizabeth Watchorn had a team-high 19 digs.
Amber Miller had 16 set assists while Erika Langloss added 10 set assists.
DSU outhit Mount Marty 42-39. The Trojans committed 17 attack errors in 120 swings (.208 hitting percentage) compared to the Lancers 32 attack errors in 137 attempts (.051 hitting percentage).
The Trojans had a season-high 12.5 blocks (1 solo, 23 block assists). The Lancers had six team blocks (12 block assists).
DSU had a serving percentage of 91.1% with four ace serves and eight errors in 90 serves. The Lancers had a serving percentage of 89% with three are serves and eight errors in 73 attempts.
Mount Marty had 54 digs five more than DSU (49).
Mount Marty won the junior varsity contest 2-0 (25-23 and 25-22).
DSU will host Bellevue in a key North Star Athletic Association match on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.