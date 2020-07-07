Ramona's Ryan Bickett placed second in the Midwest Sprint Tour Series A-Feature race at I-90 Speedway on Saturday night. Bickett finished behind Flandreau's Elliot Amdahl.
Earlier in the night, Bickett piloted the 17B 360-sprinter to second place in his heat race.
Madison's Chuck McGillivray placed 10th in the A-Feature and sixth in his heat race.
Winning heat races in the Midwest Sprint Tour Series were Jody Rosenboom of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Eric Lutz of Sioux Falls.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class, Madison's Nate Barger finished ninth in the A-Feature. He placed sixth in his heat race earlier.
Madison's Nick Barger drove to a 12th-place finish in the A-Feature while Colman's Bryan Park placed 13th. Colman's Aaron Werner didn't finish the A-Feature.
Winning the IMCA Racesaver Sprint A-Feature was Amdahl.
Werner was second in the B-Feature earlier in the program while Nick Barger was third. Winning the B-Feature was Chris Thram of Sanborn, Minn.
Heat race winners in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class were Jared Jensen of Sioux Falls, Lincoln Drewis of Tripoli, Iowa, and Micah Slendy of Sioux Falls.
Park placed third in his heat race. Nick Barger and Werner both placed sixth in their heat races.
Madison's Matt Steuerwald drove to a fourth-place finish in the Lake Model Street Stock A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Craig Hanisch of Sioux Falls.
Wentworth's Ronald Howe placed eighth in the A-Feature.
Steuerwald was fifth in his heat race. Howe didn't finish his heat race. Winning heat races were Brylee Gough and Hanisch.
Madison's Doug Wallis picked up a heat race win in the USRA B-Modified class on Saturday night. He later placed ninth in the A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Skyelar DeVaney of Baltic.
Other heat race winners in the USRA B-Modified class were DeVaney and John Kaiser of Lake Norden.