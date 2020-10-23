Bulldogs use big second half to down S.F. Chargers 21-16

The Madison Bulldogs outscored the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers 21-9 in the second half to gain a 21-16 victory, which also gave coach Max Hodgen his 100th career win, Thursday at Trojan Field.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Chargers' Brooks Nelson tossed a 13-yard scoring strike to Jaden Witte with one minute left in the half. Gage Griebel added the extra-point kick and SFC held a 7-0 advantage. The scoring drive covered 41 yards in eight plays.
Madison found the end zone with just over seven minutes left in the third period. Nate Ricke capped off a four-play, 34-yard scoring drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Trey Smith kicked the extra point to knot the score at 7-7.
SFC answered with a 28-yard field goal by Griebel with 5:16 left in the third period to put the Chargers back on top 10-7.
Madison grabbed the lead early in the final quarter. Ricke tossed a 33-yard scoring strike to Dillon Bickett with 11:33 left in the game. Smith added the extra-point kick and the Bulldogs led 14-10. The drive covered 55 yards in just two plays.
Madison stretched its lead to 21-10 with 2:20 left in the game. This time the defense scored. Logan Allbee picked off a Nelson pass and returned it 25 yards for the touchdown. Smith kicked his third extra-point kick.
SFC scored on the game's last play when Nelson tossed a 15-yard scoring strike to Tyson Reitsma.
Madison racked up 258 total yards, 87 rushing and 171 passing. Ricke finished the game with 91 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Ricke was 10-of-26 passing for 171 yards and one interception. Carter Bergheim caught four passes for 87 yards. Bickett hauled in three passes for 47 yards.
SFC rolled up 354 total yards, 113 rushing and 241 passing. Isaiah Young had 146 yards rushing on 31 carriers.
Nelson was 16-of-34 passing with three interceptions while Young was 3-of-8 passing for 19 yards. Jaden Witte caught six passes for 94 yards.
Smith led the Bulldogs' defense with 20 tackles (15 solo, 5 assists). Allbee was in on 12 tackles (5-7).
Allbee, Joe Gors and Bergheim each had an interception for the Bulldogs.
Witte had eight tackles for the Chargers (6-2). Gavin Mulder had one interception for SFC.
Seniors Carter Bergheim, Seth Fernau, Connor Hively, Logan Allbee, Zachary Whitlock, Chris Reece, Caleb Scott and Riley Reurink played their final home game for the Bulldogs.
Madison (5-4) is the fifth seed in the 11A playoffs that will begin on Thursday night. The Bulldogs will go to Dakota Valley for the quarterfinal game on Thursday.
Other quarterfinal games include #8 Lennox at #1 Tea Area; #7 Milbank at #2 Canton; and #6 Dell Rapids at #3 West Central.