Lake Norden/Badger scored once in the ninth frame to down Madison Post 25 3-2 in American Legion Baseball action on Thursday night at Lake Norden.
This is Post 25's first setback of the season.
Madison grabbed the early lead and held the advantage until the third frame, when Lake Norden/Badger scored once to knot the score at 1-1.
Lake Norden/Badger grabbed a 2-1 lead after six innings.
Madison deadlocked the score at 2-2 in the top of the ninth, only to see Lake Norden/Badger score the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame.
Madison had four hits. Zach Whitlock and Riley Kearin each hit a double. Seth Fernau and Nate Ricke each had a single. Whitlock and Fernau each had an RBI.
Lake Norden/Badger had five hits. Nick Curd and George Jenson each had a double and Luke Steffensen had two singles.
Peyton Wolf started on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out one and walking four. Ashton Nills worked 2 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one unearned run on one hit. He struck out three and walked two.
Christian Rudrijuez started on the hill for Lake Norden/Badger and worked five innings. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out five and walking one. Carson Pedersen picked up the win as he worked four innings of relief. He gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven.
Madison 12, Dell Rapids 8
Madison picked up a 12-8 win over Dell Rapids on Wednesday at Dell Rapids.
Post 25 belted out 14 hits off three Dell Rapids hurlers. Whitlock had a triple, two singles and an RBI for Madison. Wolf had a triple and an RBI. Sam Olson had a double and an RBI. Braden Eimers added a double. Fernau had a double, a single and an RBI.
Colby Vostad had three singles and four RBIs for the winners. Nills had a pair of singles and an RBI. Logan Allbee hit a single.
Dell Rapids had nine hits. Jake Steinke hit a home run, a double and a single and had five RBIs. Landon Ruesink had a double and two RBIs.
Whitlock picked up the win as he worked four innings. He gave up three runs on one hit, struck out seven and walked three. Eimers worked three innings in relief and gave up five runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking one.
Brady Larson started on the mound for Dell Rapids and suffered the loss as he worked 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight runs on 12 hits while striking out one and walking one. Other pitchers for Dell Rapids were Andrew Van Dam and Riley Peter.
Madison (8-1) will go to Salem for a 7 p.m. game on Monday and then host Hartford/Humboldt at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Flynn Field. On Thursday, Madison will go to Colton for a 7 p.m. contest.