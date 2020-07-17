NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has honored individuals and teams that stood out both academically and athletically.
The Scholar Teams and All-Academic individuals for the 2020 NAIA Track & Field season were announced Thursday.
DSU's track & field teams -- under the guidance of head coach Anthony Drealan -- received the team academic awards from the USTFCCCA. The Trojan women's program recorded a team GPA of 3.114; the men's program registered a team GPA of 3.039.
There were 57 women's programs and 43 men's programs honored for academic excellence.
DSU senior Maxwell Cruse received the USTFCCCA All-Academic award. He earned his first All-American status in the 5000 meter during the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Brookings.
Cruse received numerous academic honors at DSU, including the North Star Athletic Association conference scholar-athlete and Daktronics-NAIA scholar-athlete awards. He was named NSAA All-Conference in cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field.
Cruse was an integral member of the cross country and indoor track & field team that won back-to-back NSAA conference titles in 2019-20. He was on the outdoor track & field team that captured its first North Star conference title in 2019.
Overall, there were 134 men from 40 institutions who were named All-Academic athletes. Seven men posted a 4.0 GPA and seven programs had one athlete to do so, including Cruse.
He is the son of Fred and JoAnn Cruse of New Glarus, Wis., and a computer science major.