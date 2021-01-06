The Madison Lady Bulldogs shot a blistering 52.3% from the field (23 of 44) and held on for a 66-58 non-conference win over the Arlington Cardinals on Tuesday night at Arlington.
Madison jumped out to a 12-7 lead after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 25-19 at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 22-14 in the third period and enjoyed a 47-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Arlington outscored the Lady Bulldogs 25-19 in the final quarter, but it was not enough.
Madison made 17 of 28 free throws, 60.7%, and pulled down 44 rebounds.
Madison's Zoey Gerry poured in a game-high 20 points as she made 4-of-10 field goals and hit all 12 of her free throw attempts. She also pulled down 12 rebounds.
Abby Brooks and Audrey Nelson each had 11 counters for Madison. Juliana Hodges chipped in with 10 points.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Sophia Vanden Bosch with seven points, Emmi Clarke with five and Maycee Theede with two.
Brooks and Hodges each snared eight rebounds. Vanden Bosch dished out five of the Lady Bulldogs' nine assists.
Arlington made 18 of 66 field goals, 27.3%, and 10 of 16 free throws, 62.5%. The Cardinals grabbed 34 rebounds.
Addalyn Steffensen scored 16 points for the Cardinals. Hadley Carlson added 14 counters and seven rebounds. Harley Johnson scored 13 points while Jolyssa Steffensen chipped in with 12 points.
Madison (3-3) will host Vermillion on Tuesday in a Dakota XII Conference clash. Action will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the C game; the junior varsity and varsity games will follow.