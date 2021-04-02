Dakota State University won five events, including a national qualifier in the 100-meter dash, on Thursday at the Dordt Invitational in Sioux Center, Iowa.
SenQuavius Johnson hit the NAIA provisional `B' standard qualifying time in the 100-meter dash. He won the race in 10.65 seconds. Jared Wipf was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11:04 seconds.
Riley Greenhoff placed third in the 200-meter dash in 22.47 seconds; Wipf was sixth with a personal-best time of 22.68 seconds; and Trey Reindl was ninth in 22.92 seconds.
DSU had four runners who placed in the top 10 of the 5,000-meter run. Alex Derr placed first in 16:13; Tyler Kennedy was fifth in 16:15.17; Taylor Meyers was ninth in 16:33.84 (personal best); and Martin Bailey was 10th in 16:36.35 (personal best).
The Trojans' 3200-meter relay team of Derr, Evan Slominski, Joshua Krull and Steven Greigg crossed the finish line in first place in 8:14.33. The second DSU team of Daniel Green, Robert Mayberry, Tucker Murtha and Colter Elkin was fourth in 9:03.45.
Kevin Jenkins was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.45 seconds.
Two runners placed in the 400-meter dash. Brenner Furlong placed fourth in 50.13 seconds. Joseph Larson was ninth with a personal-best time of 52.09 seconds.
DSU had four throwers place in the top eight of the hammer throw. Conner Tordsen placed first with a throw of 161-feet-9. Jacob Joachim was second, 161-01 (third best in school history); Tyler Moulton, fifth, 141-4; and Evan McCreary, eighth, personal-best 141-04.
Moulton won the discus with a toss of 149-01. Tordsen was second with a toss of 146-06 and Marcello Holguin was ninth, 126-02.
Moulton placed third in the shot put with a throw of 44-11.
With a toss of 135-10, Tordsen placed sixth in the javelin.
WOMEN
DSU had three relay teams that placed in two eventys. In the 1600-meter relay, Shaylee DeBeer, Jessi Giles, Jenni Giles and Kezley Yeager placed second in 4:09.85. The team of Courtney Menning, Madison Whitcomb, Mallory Aughenbaugh and Cheylee Nagel placed seventh in 4:29.20.
DeBeer, Jessi Giles, Yeager and Josie Wolf placed fifth in the 400-meter relay in 51.63 seconds.
Traia Hubbard placed second in the shot put with a toss of 41-09.75. Hubbard was ninth in the hammer throw with a measurement of 140-09.
Tyra Payne was ninth in the discus with a toss of 115-05. Payne had a personal-best throw of 141-11 and placed eighth in the hammer throw (eighth best in school history).
Lahna Matucha tied for fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.5.
DSU will head to Orange City, Iowa, next weekend for the two-day Red Raider Invitational hosted by Northwestern.