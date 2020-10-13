Chester halts Winner in five sets

The Chester Lady Flyers capped off a thrilling day of volleyball at the Chester Challenge on Saturday with a 3-2 (28-26, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25 and 15-7) win over the Class A Winner Warriors.
Both teams are highly touted in their classes. In the first two sets the Warriors jumped out to an early lead only to see the Lady Flyers rally and gain thrilling wins.
In the third set the score was deadlocked before the Warriors went on an 8-2 run to gain the win.
It was all Warriors in the fourth set as they were able to knot the match at 2-2.
In the fifth set Chester used a quick start to jump out an 8-5 lead and never looked back in posting the 15-7 win to claim the match.
Breckyn Ewoldt led the Lady Flyers with 13 kills while Jayda Kenyon added 12 kills. Ella Pry recorded nine kills.
Kenyon had a team-high six blocks and Pry registered three.
Five Lady Flyers had one ace serve, Emery Larson, Kenna Brown, Carly Becker, Lily VanHal and Kenyon.
Brown led the team with 40 set assists.
Larson had a team-high 21 digs for the Lady Flyers. VanHal had 18 and Becker added 14. Karly Campbell recorded 12 digs.
Brown was named the MVP of the match and received a volleyball for her effort.
Ellie Brozik hammered down 25 kills for the Warriors while Kalla Bertram had 22 kills. Brozik had three solo blocks and one assist.
Brozik and Bertram each had three ace serves.
Mackenzie Levi recorded a team-high 51 set assists for the Warriors.
Maggie LaCompte accounted for 35 digs for the Warriors. Brozik, Jenna Hammerbeck and Bertram each had 26 digs.
Chester (15-2 overall) will go to Hartford on Tuesday to face the West Central Trojans. The first match of the day will be at 4:30 p.m.