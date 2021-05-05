Madison drops two matches in Minnesota

The Madison Bulldogs dropped a pair of tennis matches to two Minnesota teams at Pipestone on Monday.
Luverne beat Madison 5-2. Bulldog Andrew Comes at No. 3 singles beat Kyle Fergusen 6-6 (7-4) and 6-2.
The doubles team of Tyler Wardner and Dylan Litz downed Jayson Rops and John Miller at No. 2 doubles 6-3 and 7-5.
Pipestone slipped past Madison 4-3. Madison had three singles wins. Wardner halted Will Rops in a tiebreaker 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 and 10-5.
Litz stopped Ryan Woodbury 6-2 and 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Mason Kennington downed Lucus Zupp 6-4 and 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Madison will go to Pierre this weekend for the Pierre Invitational.