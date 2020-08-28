The Madison Lady Bulldogs volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-14 and 25-7) win over the Flandreau Fliers in a non-conference match at Flandreau on Thursday night.
It was the first match of the season for the Lady Bulldogs.
Abby Brooks had a huge night for the Lady Bulldogs. She hammered down a team-high 15 kills, had a team-high five ace serves and recorded three block assists.
Sophia Vanden Bosch recorded nine kills and had seven digs. Autumn Barger had eight digs while Ali Vacanti served three ace serves.
Kylie Krusemark led the Lady Bulldogs with 26 set assists and Audrey Nelson registered two block assists.
"The girls did a great job coming out strong tonight," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. "It just feels great to be back in the gym competing! It was a great start to the season."
Maria Parsley led the Fliers with five kills, two blocks and 17 digs. Abby Schoeberl had five set assists and one ace serve, while Bela Pavlis had two kills.
Madison will go to Hayti on Saturday to face the Hamlin Chargers. The C match will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JVs pick up win
Madison won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-10 and 25-11). Nelson had a big game for the winners with five kills, five ace serves and one block assist.
Megan Schouwenburg had three kills and Callie McDermott had one block assist.
Vacanti recorded a team-high 10 set assists for Madison. Maycee Theede had 15 digs and Abby Palmquist added eight digs.
C team nails down 2-0 win
Madison won the C match 2-0 (25-12 and 25-10). From the service line, Karley Lurz served 12 ace serves. She also had one kill at the net.
Shelby Mennis had five ace serves and led Madison with two set assists.
Caymen Ferber had a team-high four kills and Keara Wagner led the team with four digs.