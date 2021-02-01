Bulldogs snap three game skid with 54-39 win

The Madison Bulldogs finished the first quarter with a 13-0 scoring run and held off Hamlin for a 54-39 win during the fourth annual Dakota XII/Northeast Conference clash on Saturday in the Madison Middle School Gym.
Trailing 9-8 with four minutes remaining in the opening period, Madison reeled off 13 straight points. The Bulldogs drained three straight 3-pointers for a 17-9 lead. Hitting three-pointers were Aspen Dahl, Carter Bergheim and Logan Allbee.
Baskets by Mickale Dohrer and Dahl to end the quarter put the Bulldogs in command 21-9.
The Chargers pulled to within eight on a couple of occasions in the second period, but Madison still led at intermission 35-24.
Hamlin trimmed the lead to nine in the third period, but that was as close as the Chargers could get.
Madison made 21 of 42 field goals, 50%, and 6 of 9 free throws, 66.7%. The Bulldogs pulled down 26 rebounds and had seven assists.
Allbee finished the game with 14 points to pace the Bulldogs. Dahl added 12 counters and two steals before fouling out. Bergheim chipped in with 11 points and three assists.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Dohrer with eight points, Aiden Jensen with three, Connor Hively with four before fouling out, and Peyton Wolf with two.
Dohrer, Hively and Jensen each had four rebounds.
Hamlin made 13 of 36 field goals, 36.1%, and 11 of 19 free throws, 57.9%. The Chargers pulled down 22 rebounds.
Tyson Stevenson tossed in 14 points to lead the Chargers. Nicholai Arbach grabbed four rebounds.
Madison (6-5) was scheduled to host Beresford on Thursday, but due to COVID-19 in Beresford, the game has been postponed. Madison will go to Flandreau for a makeup game with the Fliers on Saturday. The junior varsity game is set for 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
Other scores from the Dakota XII/NEC clash are as follows: Elk Point-Jefferson 56, Webster 49; Tea Area 58, Sisseton 37; Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Canton 52; West Central 50, Clark/Willow Lake 32; Tri-Valley 61, Deuel 46; Dell Rapids 78, Tiospa Zina 46; Milbank 55, Lennox 48; Vermillion 62, Redfield 35; Sioux Falls Christian 75, Groton 39; and Dakota Valley 78, Mobridge-Pollock 41.