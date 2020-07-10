The North Star Athletic Association announced the annual awards, honoring its top administrators, support staff, conference championship teams and Coach of the Year in the league through a virtual show. Dakota State University's Jeff Dittman was selected as the league's Athletic Director of the Year.
"Jeff supports all of our athletic programs," said DSU Sports Information Director Nick Huntimer. "He really works hard to communicate with all of us on staff. He provided meals to the athletic teams and took time to meet with the parents and student-athletes. He is not afraid to jump in and help with whatever is needed, whether it's concessions, cleaning or taking care of the Trojan Athletic Club's hospitality room."
Since his return to DSU in 2012 to become the athletic director, Dittman has established the Trojan Athletic Club with membership increasing each year. The TAC also established the annual Wild Game Feed, which keeps setting records.
Dittman helped to establish DSU's Ag Bowl, which started in 2016.
"Ag Bowl is a cooperative effort between the Madison area agriculture businesses and DSU athletics as a way of showing our appreciation to one of the most important economic groups in our area," said Huntimer.
Ag Bowl basketball games were added in 2019.
The TAC started the Frozen Trojan, and Dittman established the annual Trojan Scramble golf tournament in Sioux Falls.
As part of DSU's growth in student-athletes and teams, Dittman assisted with implementing the Athletics Master Plan. E-sports was added to the list of athletic teams, which started during the 2019-20 academic year. Dittman took the lead to earn DSU a bid to host national tournaments. In conjunction with Northwestern (Iowa) and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, DSU hosted the NAIA Division II Men's Basketball National Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon for the past three seasons.
DSU also hosted the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings for the past two seasons. The NAIA recently extended the contract for DSU to host the national indoor track & field meet through the 2022 season in Brookings. "Those national tournaments that Dakota State hosted have brought economic impact to the cities over millions of dollars," said Huntimer.
Dittman set up the NAIA's Champion of Character event at the recent NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships. He established the Captain's Council to hear what the student-athletes had to say and get them more involved with halftime activities.
When Dittman returned to DSU for his second stint, he coached women's basketball and accumulated 296 victories (1993-2008 and 2012-17). That's the most victories by any DSU women's basketball head coach in program history. He took the Lady T's to the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Tournament six times in nine years.
With Dittman as AD, the Trojans recently won back-to-back conference championships in men's cross country and men's indoor track & field. DSU also won North Star conference titles in men's outdoor track & field, women's cross country and men's basketball.
Academically, DSU set a school record having 46 athletes on the 2019 NSAA Fall Sports Scholar-Athlete list. DSU continued to set a school record in NSAA Winter/Spring Sports Scholar-Athletes with 60.
The Trojans had at least five programs named to the NAIA Scholar Team.
"Jeff helped us guide the sports programs through the massive flooding that impacted the Madison area last September," said Huntimer. Projects included sand bagging, helping with assisted living relocation and cleanup efforts.
"Dakota State was on the verge of winning their first-ever NSAA Commissioner's Cup this year as well," said Huntimer. "DSU was leading the conference in a tight race with 46.75 points after the winter sports season was completed until the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring sports season early."