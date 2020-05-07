Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Dakota High School Athletic Administrators Association annual conference was canceled.
The 2020 Conference Awards were supposed to be presented at the conference. The list of the winners follows:
2020 Conference Awards Hall of Fame Inductees
Jim Dorman, Sioux Falls; Chris Lund, deceased; and Gary Weismantel, Herreid.
NIAAA Years of Service Certificates
Marv McCune, DeSmet, 38 years; Tim McCain, Sanborn Central, 20 years; Eric Denning, Mount Vernon, 15 years; and Mike Duffek, Bon Homme, 15 years.
Past President Award
Merretta Anderson, Timber Lake.
Region AD of the Year
Region 1: Toni Brown, Langford
Region 2: Dan Knust, Ipswich
Region 3: Brant Deutsch, Colman-Egan
Region 4: Brian Moser, Pierre
Region 5: Randy Marso, CAA, Brandon Valley
Region 6: Casey Meile, CAA, Sioux Falls Public
Region 7: Frank Cutler, Platte-Geddes
Region 8: Naomi Hatfield, CAA Douglas
SDIAAA Steve Berseth Professional Development Award
Bill Clements, CAA Dakota Valley
NIAAA State Award of Merit
Paul Nepodal, CAA Deubrook
NIAAA Distinguished Service Award Nominee
Joey Struwe, CMAA Sioux Falls Lincoln
NFHS Citation Award Nominee
Randy Marso, CAA Brandon Valley
Retiring ADs
Toni Brown, Langford, 14 years; Tim Hawkins, Ethan, 9 years; and Marv McCune, DeSmet, 38 years.