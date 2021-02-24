The Madison Bulldogs outscored Milbank 24-10 in the final quarter to gain a 69-52 non-conference win on Monday night at Milbank.
Madison held a slim 45-42 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Madison made 26 of 56 field goals, 46.4%, and 9 of 13 free throws, 69.2%. The Bulldogs grabbed 25 rebounds and dished out 14 assists.
Logan Allbee and Connor Hively each scored 14 points for the winners. Allbee grabbed five rebounds and had four steals.
Carter Bergheim added 11 counters and three assists. Aspen Dahl and Nate Ricke each scored eight points.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Mickale Dohrer with six points, Aiden Jensen with four, Dillon Bickett with three and Peyton Wolf one.
Dahl pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and dished out three assists. Ricke snared eight rebounds. Dohrer had a team-high four assists.
Milbank made 17 of 42 field goals, 40.5%, and 10 of 19 free throws, 52.6%. The Bulldogs grabbed 26 rebounds and had 10 assists.
Stevie Ash tossed in 12 points to pace Milbank. Will Cummins added 11 counters and Garrett Mertens chipped in with 10. Bennett Schwenn grabbed eight rebounds.
Madison (11-8) will go to Hurley on Friday to face the Vibory-Hurley Cougars. The C game will start at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
C team drops game
Milbank won the C game 38-32. Andrew Comes tossed in 12 points for Madison.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Ben Brooks with eight points, Elijah Sims with six, Eli Barger with four and Thomas Mechels with two.