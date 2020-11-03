The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders opened postseason play with a convincing 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-21) win over Hanson in the first round of the Region 4B Tournament on Monday night at Ramona.
Leading the way for the Lady Raiders was Julia Trygstad, who hammered down 12 kills and had two blocks, seven digs and three ace serves.
Alivia Spilde added seven kills, one block, six digs and two aces.
Paige Hanson led the Lady Raiders with 15 set assists and also recorded two ace serves.
Sine Matson had a match-high 15 digs for the Lady Raiders. Alivia Bickett and Breckyn Leighton each had eight digs. Leighton also registered two ace serves.
Shelby Hernandez smashed down six kills for Hanson. Abby Korton and Andrea Thelen each had five kills. Korton also had nine set assists and a team-high 13 digs. Thelen recorded six set assists.
Emilee Kayser had a team-high three ace serves for Hanson and Skylar Holm had eight digs.
O-R-R (10-14) will go to Chester on Tuesday (tonight) for a second-round match with the No.1-seeded Lady Flyers. The match will begin at 7 p.m.
In the other first-round match in Region 4B on Monday, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket beat Mitchell Christian 3-0 (25-22, 25-14 and 25-14).