The summer tennis program returns June 1 at the Madison High School Tennis Courts. There will be something for everyone -- youth through seniors -- in the program, which will run for five weeks.
On Monday nights, mini-tennis will be offered for age 8 and younger. This is similar to the game of pickleball. There are shorter nets, smaller courts, balls have less bounce and rackets will be provided.
Doubles night will be held on Thursdays for all ages. Anyone who wants to learn about and play doubles is welcome to attend.
Pickleball will be played on Thursdays and it is open to anyone. The courts will be marked for pickleball play.
Children 8U, 10U and 12U can enroll in summer programs offered by the Madison Tennis Association to be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The fee for each student is $25 and start time is 9:30 or 10:30 a.m.
Youth 14U and 18U can enroll in summer programs that will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. These programs will be offered by the MTA and will cost $100 per student.
There is financial assistance available for both groups. Contact MTA President Jeff Wray at tennis.com.
For more information about the summer programs, contact the MTA at tennis.com.