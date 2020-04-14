Lakes Golf Course will follow SDGA recommendations

Patrons heading out to The Lakes Golf Course will see a list of suggestions on the door at the Pro Shop before heading to the nine-hole course.
The suggestions include:
-- One per cart unless living in the same household.
-- Try keeping score on phone app.
-- No congregating.
-- Six-foot social distancing at all time.
-- Do not touch the flags.
-- Only one group on tee box at a time.
-- No more than five people in the Pro Shop (use the window).
-- Use debit/credit cards; cash accepted only if absolutely necessary.
-- Staff will get your beverages, candy, chips and range balls.
"We will be following the South Dakota Golf Association recommendations during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Lakes Golf Course general manager Russell May.
May also said there will be no rakes or ball washers on the course.
The Lakes Golf Course will have several golf carts available for their patrons' use.
"We will be disinfecting the carts each day," he said. "We will be spraying things down at the Pro Shop and the port-a-pottys on the course."
May is hoping to have league nights for both the men and women, hopefully starting the first week in June. He suggests all golfers call for a tee time.
"Last year we had 72 men in our league night," he said.
"There are only four golfers per hole and only four golfers on a tee box at a time," he said.
May believes that if everyone follows these suggestions, it will be a fun summer at The Lakes Golf Course.